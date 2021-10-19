News

“Cry Baby, Jack Sparrow and the Puffins Challenge”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

ROME – Hat, jacket and leather pants, black-rimmed glasses and rings. Johnny Depp arrived in Rome and sent it haywire. From the hours of waiting on the red carpet of Puffins, the animated series to which he lends his voice presented to Alice nella Città, to the crowd of fans who have waited for him – rewarded by photos, autographs and hugs – at the Conciliazione Auditorium where the actor was the protagonist of a Masterclass in which he retraced some stages of his career. “Wouldn’t it be foolish not to love your audience?” Depp made his debut in a sold out room where the screams of excited fans never stopped accompanying every word or gesture of the actor who received – surprisingly – a lifetime achievement award at the end of the match. «Let’s take a tour … I’ll prepare breakfast for everyone …».

THE LANGUAGE OF THE PUFFINS “When Andrea (Iervolino, ed) and Monika (Kiss us, ed) they came to me with the idea of ​​Puffins they caught my interest. I liked the idea of ​​trying to find ways to capture the interest of a six month old baby. I wondered from the sound point of view what were the sounds that could interest such a young child and I started to do some research. Anyone who is a parent knows he would do anything to see them smile. “

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp on the Puffins red carpet

THE MESSAGE «When I approached the character of Jack Sparrow I looked for characteristics that attracted me and in which to try to transfer and represent different things. It also happened with Puffins. I liked the idea of ​​having a positive influence on young children through a language they didn’t need to know in order to understand it. It is the truth of the story itself. As a kid on TV at dinner – when there was – I saw live images of the war in Vietnam. Here, on the other hand, we have been able to approach an audience that no one approaches: that of small children ».

Johnny Depp in Rome to present Puffins

THE ACTING «My approach to the characters and to the work has always remained the same. In my career I have made the choices that I felt right to make, but I believe that the most important things are those that I rejected and that the agents pushed me to accept because they saw the receipts vanish. Then came Jack Sparrow. The previous three years I had spent raising a child and I saw that role as a way to infiltrate the camp of the enemy: Disney. It was a twenty-year-long possibility. I have established myself in Hollywood with films that continue to last over time and it is thanks to the public ».

Johnny Depp on the red carpet

CRY BABY “One should not bite the hand of the one who feeds him. But the fact is, I got a seven-year contract for a TV series. I tried two and a half years trying to get fired, I even ended up accidentally in jail, and I still couldn’t! I felt like a product and I didn’t like it. When the contract finally ended the only thing they sent me was standard scripts. I waited a long time until this John Waters script came out for Cry Baby. I thought “Oh my god, she’s perfect!”. It gave me the opportunity to make fun of whatever they had tried to do with me. Then Edward Scissorhands it allowed me to feel both feet on solid ground ».

Loading...
Advertisements
  • RomaFF16: our special on the Rome Film Fest


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
694
News

Cinema, all films out in October
651
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
592
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
537
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
477
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
471
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
435
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
398
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
330
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top