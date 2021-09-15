Cry Macho: Clint Eastwood honored by great guests in the new dedicated featurette

On September 17th, Cry Macho, the new film by the legendary Clint Eastwood, will be released in the USA, honored by big names in the new promotional featurette of the film.

Morgan Freeman speaks of him as “a very well-versed narrator”, for Meryl Streep he is an author who makes “always interesting” films, a guru like Steven Spielberg says that “he always makes productions happy: timely delivery and always without exceeding the budget” . We are talking, of course, of Clint Eastwood, very soon in American theaters with Cry Macho, new drama on the road from which we present an official featurette.

The film’s story is set in 1979 and follows Mike Milo, a cowboy, former rodeo superstar, who accepts the assignment of the local underworld boss to go to retrieve his son, who got into trouble in Mexico. Mike, disillusioned with life but determined to carry out his mission, finds himself joining forces with the young man and finding an unexpected connection with him, reflecting on the concept of machismo and finding his own redemption.

In the cast of the film also Eduardo Minett in the role of the young Rafo, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola and Horacio Garcia-Rojas. The film will arrive in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max in the USA, while we do not yet have an official release date.

