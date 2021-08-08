Cry Macho: official trailer of the new film by Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood, at the age of 91, he returns once again as the protagonist in his latest film Cry Macho. The Hollywood legend will be both director and main performer in the next film which will feature a rough old cowboy in a dramatic film as the central character neo western for a story of redemption and emancipation. Cry Macho, in fact, he will talk about old age, the meaning of life and how being a man has a deeper meaning than a superficial and tiring machismo.

Cry Macho: the trailer and the official synopsis

The film will be released in US theaters from September 17, while in Italy the film will be released in October. In the last hours the first official trailer was released:

Cry Macho is the adaptation ofnovel of the same name written by N. Richard Nash and released in 1975. The film tells the story of the old man Mike Milo, a former rodeo star and now a failed horse breeder and tired of the world and life. In 1978 he decided to accept the position offered him by a former boss: bring back the son of man from Mexico to the United Statestrying to keep him away from his alcoholic mother. Heading to Texas, via dangerous backroads, the two embark on an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds his own sense of redemption for the mistakes of the past.

The screenplay was written by Nick Schenk, already famous for scripts for other Eastwood films such as Gran Torino And The Mule. In addition, the same novel (which you can find on Amazon) has been repeatedly the subject of attempts to adapt, with castings of actors that included names of the caliber of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pierce Brosnan and Burt Lancaster for the role of Mike Milo. Eastwood himself had considered playing him in the late 1980s, but then the project was put aside.