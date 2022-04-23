CRYOTHERAPY IN THE GYM AND AT THE HAIRDRESSER: SEQUESTRATE EQUIPMENT IN LATINA AND BOTTOMS

Cryotherapy, Nas Carabinieri checks on 488 structures: 16 complaints, kidnappings also in the province of Latina

The Carabinieri of the NAS, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, conducted a control campaign, throughout the national territory, aimed at verification of the technical suitability of the equipment used, the existence of the hygienic-structural and organizational requirements, the possession of the required authorizations, the presence of professional qualifications appropriate to the type of cryotherapy service provided and, finally, compliance with the containment measures spread of COVID-19.

A total of 488 structures were inspected including gyms, wellness and beauty centers, and medical / physiotherapy offices, detecting 50 non-compliant objectives, which led to the referral to the Judicial Authority of 16 owners and operators, as well as the challenge of administrative sanctions for an amount total of € 165,000.

The Carabinieri NAS carried out the seizure of 13 cryocabins as they were used in unauthorized facilities or used for therapeutic treatments by unqualified personnel. Also seized 5 electromedical devices for cryotherapy illegally detained.

In addition, 3 suspension / closure measures for activities without authorization were carried out and 3 rooms used as medical clinics activated within as many beauty centers were seized. 74 violations were ascertained, of which 18 attributable to the abusive exercise of the health profession, to the abusive activation of aesthetic medicine clinics, to irregularities in the management and possession of drugs as they had expired.

Further 56 sanctions are contested for authorization and procedural breaches connected with the failure to apply Regional Laws, the regulations for beauticians and the application of the containment measures of COVID-19.

In particular, the Nas of Latina have checked a gym in Latina and a hairdressing establishment located in Fondi. In both activities Two cryotherapy booths were found, activated in the absence of regional authorization. The two devices were therefore seized.