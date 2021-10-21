Crypto, Binance (BNB) Seeks Your Slice of Profit in the NFT Deal

The sudden burst of popularity of NFTs over the course of this year is still showing no signs of exhaustion. Famous brands and artists from around the world are making millions by tokenizing their artwork. With the intensification of this trend (craze?) And the consequential double-digit percentage increase in trade, the networks are hand in hand increasing their efforts to grab a slice of the market, a market that according to some analysts is already “crowded. “.

Binance gears up for NFT trading

It is just today the news that Binance, one of the world leaders in the cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it has integrated its marketplace with multi-chain support for both NFT withdrawals and deposits. This would allow users to freely transfer their NFTs to and from Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. According to what the company made known in a press release, “the launch of these two features elevates Binance to the role of an open market ecosystem, where users can now deposit the NFTs in their possession to sell them or for trading operations and, at the same time, can withdraw NFTs from other platforms “. As the most popular NFTs are mostly found on Ethereum, followed by rival Solana, this move should allow Binance’s NFT market to benefit from higher transfer volumes.