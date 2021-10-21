News

Crypto, Binance (BNB) Seeks Your Slice of Profit in the NFT Deal

The sudden burst of popularity of NFTs over the course of this year is still showing no signs of exhaustion. Famous brands and artists from around the world are making millions by tokenizing their artwork. With the intensification of this trend (craze?) And the consequential double-digit percentage increase in trade, the networks are hand in hand increasing their efforts to grab a slice of the market, a market that according to some analysts is already “crowded. “.

Binance gears up for NFT trading

It is just today the news that Binance, one of the world leaders in the cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it has integrated its marketplace with multi-chain support for both NFT withdrawals and deposits. This would allow users to freely transfer their NFTs to and from Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. According to what the company made known in a press release, “the launch of these two features elevates Binance to the role of an open market ecosystem, where users can now deposit the NFTs in their possession to sell them or for trading operations and, at the same time, can withdraw NFTs from other platforms “. As the most popular NFTs are mostly found on Ethereum, followed by rival Solana, this move should allow Binance’s NFT market to benefit from higher transfer volumes.

Binance launched its NFT platform in June this year. Previously the space was dominated by markets built on Ethereum such as OpenSea. This popular market is also trying to broaden its horizons beyond Ethereum, through a multi-chain renewal project. In practice, it would involve adding algorithmic support that can also be used by other networks, such as Polygon and Klaytn.

All networks want to enter the business

In recent months, many other established cryptocurrency exchanges have launched – like Binance – their own NFT platforms, with the aim of capturing OpenSea’s market share and gradually penetrating this booming market. Right at the beginning of October, FTX US announced the expansion of its core business to support externally built Solana-based NFTs. Prior to that, FTX was only able to handle those minted on its website. Shortly thereafter, Coinbase also jumped on the bandwagon, revealing its intention to launch its own platform by the end of the year.

