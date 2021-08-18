Crypto, Binance Coin: Very Reactive Bearish On Any Upside Wavering

Sellers were immediately ready to step in as soon as the double top pattern at $ 435 appeared, to speculate on this bearish pattern. This quick reactivity highlights some strength from the bears who evidently were only waiting for a minimal sign of skidding within the recovery to trigger the retreat. The response of the buyers was delayed until the aforementioned support of the $ 390-395 level is reached, but their efforts to support the market would risk being thwarted in the event of a failure to break out of the $ 410 level. rise were disavowed by prices, the BNB would find itself having to defend once again the resistance of the support from a return of the selling pressure. The worst case scenario, based on analysis made by US economist and financial journalist Saif Naqvi, would see BNB drop to $ 375 with a further 6% drop from current values.

Oscillators not yet agree on the rise

According to Naqvi reports, the Awesome Oscillator indicator recorded a series of green bars indicative of some buying pressure still in place, while the MACD is on the verge of generating a bullish crossover, even if it has not yet resulted in a precise signal of purchase. Conversely, the RSI continued to swing in bearish territory, allowing prices to develop another leg in the oversold zone before attempting the reversal. Naqvi points out that each of these indicators must show positive signals on the 4-hour chart to generate a “clean” bullish indication, which implies that BNB’s short / very short-term outlook is still unfavorable despite some buying momentum seen in the market.