Crypto, Binance Coin: Very Reactive Bearish On Any Upside Wavering

Binance Coin’s recovery was interrupted by the formation of a double top figure on an hourly sweep chart, formed between Monday and Tuesday of this week. event that generated an immediate sell-off with prices that have left around 10% on the ground up to the relative lows touched today just below $ 390.
Tight prices between the closest technical levels
The support area that extends between $ 390-395 represents the main verification point for the crypto until the end of the week, a support area on which the potential for short-term reconstruction of a bullish movement is concentrated. The focus now shifts to crucial resistance zone between $ 435-440, the same area where the recent double top had formed, which inevitably took the place of the main technical barrier to the continuation of the rise. The break of resistance, confirmed by at least an hourly close, would allow the bulls to take control of the market in the short term while canceling the risks of an extended drawdown. At the time of writing, Binance Coin is trading at $ 403, a 4% drop measured in the past 24 hours.
Sellers were immediately ready to step in as soon as the double top pattern at $ 435 appeared, to speculate on this bearish pattern. This quick reactivity highlights some strength from the bears who evidently were only waiting for a minimal sign of skidding within the recovery to trigger the retreat. The response of the buyers was delayed until the aforementioned support of the $ 390-395 level is reached, but their efforts to support the market would risk being thwarted in the event of a failure to break out of the $ 410 level. rise were disavowed by prices, the BNB would find itself having to defend once again the resistance of the support from a return of the selling pressure. The worst case scenario, based on analysis made by US economist and financial journalist Saif Naqvi, would see BNB drop to $ 375 with a further 6% drop from current values.
Oscillators not yet agree on the rise
According to Naqvi reports, the Awesome Oscillator indicator recorded a series of green bars indicative of some buying pressure still in place, while the MACD is on the verge of generating a bullish crossover, even if it has not yet resulted in a precise signal of purchase. Conversely, the RSI continued to swing in bearish territory, allowing prices to develop another leg in the oversold zone before attempting the reversal. Naqvi points out that each of these indicators must show positive signals on the 4-hour chart to generate a “clean” bullish indication, which implies that BNB’s short / very short-term outlook is still unfavorable despite some buying momentum seen in the market.