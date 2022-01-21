Crypto Black Friday Bitcoin Slides Below $ 39K By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – More than a tough session for digital assets, which wiped out nearly $ 150 billion in market cap last night, according to numbers from Coinmarketcap.com.

This morning, the lost 8% below the critical threshold of $ 39,000, with a -15% recorded in January, the drops below $ 2,900 (-21% this month), while and lost 9.3% and respectively. 8%.

Russia against mining

The proposal of the Russian central bank to ban the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in the country, one of the most important ‘miners’ in the world, was given an input to the sale operations, following the dangers posed by cryptocurrencies to financial stability. .

Although Russia granted legal recognition to currencies in 2020, while banning them as a means of payment, the central bank said in a report released Thursday that speculative demand has driven the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies in the first place, and that coins virtual ones have characteristics similar to a financial pyramid,

The institution also warned of possible market bubbles and proposed new mechanisms to prevent transactions between cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies, and stop the use and sale of virtual assets.

And, as if that weren’t enough, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com suffered a hacker attack this week that affected over 500 users. However, from Crypto.com they ensure that their clients’ funds were not compromised because the transactions were mostly blocked, and in the remaining cases, refunded.

Hand in hand with equities

With it slipping into contraction territory, it is difficult to deny the direct correlation between the performance of virtual currencies and the stock market.

The technology index is far more than 10% from the all-time highs reached in November, the same period as the last record of ($ 68,641 on November 9th), while it is recording the third consecutive week of declines, with expectations for Fed rates which are proving to be the true kryptonite of assets considered to be at risk.

“The BTC may still be on a difficult path as anxiety over monetary tightening remains acute,” Oanda analysts write in a statement. “It could also be that the cryptocurrency is waiting for its time for a new rise, but first it will face new obstacles.”