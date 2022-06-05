Crypto, Blockchain, Web3 and NFT were present at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

By

The film industry is ready for the technological irruption. Celebrities were given the option to pay with Bitcoin at the Cannes Gala and there were various talks about the adoption of NFT, Web3 and crypto in cinema.

A necklace with the FTX logo was pledged fashion on the carpet at Cannes.

Behind the scenes, there was talk about the adoption of Blockchain in Hollywood.

Financing and diversity: two ways in which crypto revolutionizes the film industry.

This year, cryptocurrencies invaded the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Like never before in the history of the legendary film festival, the winds blew in favor of technological disruption within the seventh art industry.

Characterized by the premieres of the most promising productions of the moment, red carpets and appearances by celebrities, this year the emblematic cinema event had an additional element: digital assets. Not only were crypto payments accepted for the first time at an event of models, celebrities and stars of Hollywoodbut a reputable crypto company set the trend on the carpet.

Meanwhile, behind the flash and the cameras, the festival had several meetings in which it was discussed how technology blockchain it can help revolutionize the film industry in terms of financing and distribution mechanisms, as well as bring greater diversity to film productions.

FTX: the latest trend in fashion at Cannes

But the disruptive label also made its mark on the red carpet as cryptocurrencies, fashion and the glamor They collided during the festival. The presence of blockchain in Cannes it was such that even the magazine fashion reported on a majestic diamond necklace that burst onto the celebration scene with -nothing more, nothing less- the logo of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

That’s right: the last cry of the fashion of the Cannes Gala was an 18k white gold piece, adorned with white and blue diamonds, worn by the model Indya Moore on stage at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d’Antibes. The sculpted logo necklace FTX It was part of a fundraiser for the Foundation of amfARdedicated to AIDS research.

Of course, everything had a reason, and the truth is that the Cannes Gala was sponsored by the exchange of digital assets led by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. The association became quite clear during the celebration, as for the first time, guests had the option to purchase tickets, tables, and auction lots with cryptocurrencies. Also, the collection of amfAR also accepted the asset class.

But beyond the possibility that celebrities could pay with cryptocurrencies during the event, Cannes was full of new technologies and, behind the scenes, there was much talk about the adoption of cryptocurrencies. blockchainWeb3 and NFT (tokens non-expendable) within the broader film and entertainment industry.

Cannes speaks Blockchain

The festival, which included the participation of famous artists such as Christina Aguilera, Cara Delevingne, Diplo and Viggo Mortensen, also held some conferences and talks -albeit less glamorous- where the topic of crypto and its underlying technology was addressed. One of those events was Cannes Nextwhich during this edition hosted a 90-minute panel entitled “Future of Financing Summit: New Trends in Equity, Venture Capital, Tokenized Film Investment, NFT and more”.

as collected cinema europe, that meeting served as a platform to publicize some of the initiatives that are taking advantage of blockchain to promote a new paradigm within the film business. Between them, Decentralized Pictureswhich uses technology to promote greater diversity in the film industry; NFT Studioswhich was promoted as the next “first Web3 producer“; Y Cascade8a project that develops solutions for blockchain and software for the entertainment industry.

This is not all, as the new generations of creators are also targeting the metaverse. In accordance with Laura Olin, COO of Zoana virtual reality studio based in Finlandprojects like corner stone they are an example of how virtual environments can offer new opportunities for promotion and funding through NFT drops and metaverse launches.

That was not the only meeting within the framework of Cannes Next which addressed the opportunities blockchain. As collected by the media Decryptwho attended the festival, the event also included the talk “NFT Showcase and Business Brunch“, which was held with the promise of showing”what opportunities NFTs can offer creators, producers, financiers and studios“.

The Web3 revolution

On the other hand, another meeting entitled “Future of Film“, which was organized by Decrypt and the film platforms of Web3, FF3 and Decentralized Pictures. That conference hosted panelists from the cryptocurrency and film industries to discuss how Web3 would change film financing, production, and distribution.

That medium, which collected some of the statements of the spokespersons of those meetings, cited as an example the project “silent” by film director Miguel Faus, which is being raised with cryptocurrencies with the support of NFT Nouns DAO among its sponsors. The filmmaker shared about it with Decrypt his belief in the power of technology to change cinema:

The Web3 revolution is definitely coming to the movies. No other art form is as centralized as film, so no other art form is as prone to a decentralization revolution as film. This is unstoppable.

Several other spokespersons also shared his optimism about the disruptive arrival of new technologies in the entertainment sphere. James Mackie of the crypto crowdfunding platform MovieCoinsaid to Decrypt that the greatest impact of Web3 will create new routes to the film industry. “The crowd will vote for the movie they would like to see”, he said about this development, which promises to be an evolved version of the Internet, more autonomous and powered by blockchain.

A more diverse cinema

The pioneers also discussed the potential for cryptocurrencies and NFTs to drive more diverse cinema. An example of this is the movement Web3 Femalefilmmakers.xyz and the NFT collection Female Filmmakers: Female Gaze from filmmaker and producer Josephine Landertinger Forero, who is leveraging digital assets to fund productions by female creators.

NFTs and cryptocurrencies go directly to the community and cut out the middlemen. That is the way to tell our stories.

David “DC” Cassidy, founder of the film studio Web3 NextHollywoodagreed that the routes opened up by the use of these technologies can help lead creators to “places where we would least expect it“as well as you find”new voices“. He also talked about how this can promote new ways to engage and interact with viewers, pointing to Mila Kunis’ NFT animated series “Stoner Cats“, where NFT holders directly decide what happens at the story level.

While not everyone agreed on how fast the integration of Web3, NFT and blockchain in the cinema and some pointed out that there are still some barriers to a more widespread adoption within the industry barriers such as terminology, the broader vision seemed to favor irruption. Among them, the author Camila Russo, who will soon see her book on ethereum “The Infinite Machine” become a movie, he said it doesn’t matter if the industry is ready or not because “Web3 is here“.

I think it will start to penetrate all industries; of course, the cinema is not going to be excluded. And it is already happening. For me, it doesn’t really matter if the traditional film industry is ready.

Ready for the technological breakthrough

The presence of digital currencies at Cannes 2022 seems to be the latest sign of the commitment of Hollywood for modifying the old film formats with the help of new technologies. In the past, DailyBitcoin has reviewed other crypto adoption initiatives and blockchain by film projects, including the startup of the Coppola family of filmmakers.

Here are some articles that delve deeper into this expanding trend in which cinema and crypto collide.

