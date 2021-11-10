Crypto, Cardano: + 30% from the end of October, ADA Runs the Rally of Hope

After having remained stuck below the strong resistance of 2.28 against the dollar for the beauty of 40 days, Cardano (ADA) finally seems to have found the right stimulus to try to stably cross this solid barrier. At least from a technical point of view, the altcoin seems to have the possibility right now to repay the growing hopes that investors have placed in it, waiting for relief from the protraction of a corrective phase that has been dragging on since last September 2nd. Over the past month and a half ADA has already made several attempts to break up, which so far have not, however, led to the desired results. However, since the crypto market is enjoying a new and generalized rise in prices these days, the real possibility of being able to hook up to the rise train is also emerging for Cardano.

45% of addresses lost in 8 weeks

The month of November has already proved to be in tune with different agreements so far compared to that of October, with prices committed since 27/10 in the development of a recovery which has already reached an abundant + 30% size. But it is above all in the + 11.7% recorded during the last 24 hours that the expectations of the operators are concentrated, who expect from ADA a sharp change of pace compared to the monotony of the oscillation that has been seen since the beginning of September. Throughout this period, investors have already suffered more than enough losses; suffice it to point out that in the last 8 weeks, over 45% of addresses on the Cardano network have registered losses in their profitability. Given this context, and even more so at a time when several other cryptocurrencies are running higher, traders have begun to demobilize positions. The number of active ADA-holding addresses, which has grown steadily over the long term, has declined by over 1 million units in just one week.