Crypto, Cardano Attracts More Money Than All Altcoins

Most cryptocurrencies on the market today are trading in red, starting with Bitcoin which, as we write, leaves almost 6% on the ground compared to the previous 24 hours. After making big gains in October (renamed “Uptober” by the US trade press), Bitcoin is now struggling to form new footholds for the ongoing correction, which started immediately after the recent All-Time High was reached. As always happens, also on this occasion many altcoins have followed in the wake of the movement of BTC and are therefore in full weakness. This does not mean that large investors continue to be bullish on cryptocurrencies.

Crypto investment flows on the rise

According to the weekly report on flows of funds to digital assets, released on November 15 by CoinShares, “digital asset investment products recorded inflows totaling $ 151 million last week, the 13th consecutive increase, for which the increase in capital turnout since the beginning of the year has reached a record 9 billion dollars“. However, it should be noted that trading volumes appear to be decreasing since June of this year. James Butterfill, CoinShares Investment Strategist, said: “Although flows have been positive recently, we have seen low volumes in the second half, with a daily average of US $ 750 million compared to US $ 960 million in the first half of 2021. “.