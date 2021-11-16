Crypto, Cardano Attracts More Money Than All Altcoins
Most cryptocurrencies on the market today are trading in red, starting with Bitcoin which, as we write, leaves almost 6% on the ground compared to the previous 24 hours. After making big gains in October (renamed “Uptober” by the US trade press), Bitcoin is now struggling to form new footholds for the ongoing correction, which started immediately after the recent All-Time High was reached. As always happens, also on this occasion many altcoins have followed in the wake of the movement of BTC and are therefore in full weakness. This does not mean that large investors continue to be bullish on cryptocurrencies.
Crypto investment flows on the rise
According to the weekly report on flows of funds to digital assets, released on November 15 by CoinShares, “digital asset investment products recorded inflows totaling $ 151 million last week, the 13th consecutive increase, for which the increase in capital turnout since the beginning of the year has reached a record 9 billion dollars“. However, it should be noted that trading volumes appear to be decreasing since June of this year. James Butterfill, CoinShares Investment Strategist, said: “Although flows have been positive recently, we have seen low volumes in the second half, with a daily average of US $ 750 million compared to US $ 960 million in the first half of 2021. “.
Cardano leads the ranking of altcoins
Leading the ranking of the altcoins that have most attracted capital from investors we find, again according to the report by CoinShares, Cardano (ADA). Its inflows totaled $ 16.4 million last week, a huge increase from $ 5 million the previous seven days. In practice, in just one week Cardano saw a 227% increase in capital inflows to its blockchain. However, the wave of investments in ADA does not come as a surprise to many cryptospace specialists. In support of this decidedly positive performance there are several factors, including innovations introduced at the ecosystem level of the algorithm and the various partnerships put in place in a market like the African one. However, it should be emphasized that CoinShares herself added in her report: “… we are not able to identify a single element that acted as a catalyst for investments in Cardano’s direction. The rising inflows are likely a reflection of the growing positive sentiment among investors towards so-called World Computer (WCP) coins. In addition, Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Ripple (XRP) investment products have also seen excellent inflows over the past week ”.