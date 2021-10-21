News

Crypto Cardano, Why It Is Important To Gather Forces Right Now

With Bitcoin gaining momentum as its ATH approaches, several altcoins appear to be unable to keep up. Polkadot alone recorded a nearly 15% rally in less than three days. The same happened in the wake of the announcement of the launch of the parachain auction by founder Gavin Wood. On the contrary, something particular has been noticed on Ethereum and Cardano, that is a certain phase of laterality that has left many dumbfounded. However, it is expected that in the short term the price of Cardano above all will consolidate and start a sharp rise as there is more hype to pump the token.

In the last period Cardano had to swallow several toads especially the one when it had to climb a position in the classic of the crypto with greater capitalization, giving way to Binance Coin the third position as the largest blockchain by market capitalization. Nestled right under Ethereum and Bitcoin, the Binance Coin promotion comes as Binance and the Binance Smart Chain have achieved several key milestones.

Cardano and Polkadot, two opposite trajectories

Since August, both Cardano and Polkadot have seen opposite price trajectories. Until early August, before ADA started pumping ahead of the launch of its smart contracts, the two halts moved almost hand in hand on the charts. Since then, however, ADA and DOT’s price actions have gone in the opposite direction.

In fact, while Cardano recorded a “more independent” rise with respect to the market, Polkadot’s price momentum was relatively similar to that of Bitcoin. In particular, on August 20, when ADA rallied, DOT did the opposite. Similarly, on September 10, when Polkadot saw a rise in its price, the price of ADA fell.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts

At the time of writing, the price of ADA is quoted at $ 2.119, within a compression triangle (clearly evident in the following chart) which could trigger a rally when the price makes the final break-out, also helped by possible news. .

When the upside is confirmed, Cardano’s first target is the round $ 2.50 level while the second is the second supply area between $ 2.93 / $ 3.08.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

