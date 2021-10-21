Crypto Cardano, Why It Is Important To Gather Forces Right Now

With Bitcoin gaining momentum as its ATH approaches, several altcoins appear to be unable to keep up. Polkadot alone recorded a nearly 15% rally in less than three days. The same happened in the wake of the announcement of the launch of the parachain auction by founder Gavin Wood. On the contrary, something particular has been noticed on Ethereum and Cardano, that is a certain phase of laterality that has left many dumbfounded. However, it is expected that in the short term the price of Cardano above all will consolidate and start a sharp rise as there is more hype to pump the token.

In the last period Cardano had to swallow several toads especially the one when it had to climb a position in the classic of the crypto with greater capitalization, giving way to Binance Coin the third position as the largest blockchain by market capitalization. Nestled right under Ethereum and Bitcoin, the Binance Coin promotion comes as Binance and the Binance Smart Chain have achieved several key milestones.