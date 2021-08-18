Crypto, China targets Shenzhen. For Kashkari (Fed), bitcoin is junk





The Chinese central bank branch in Shenzhen has ordered nearly a dozen companies operating in the tech hub to correct illegal cryptocurrency activities, an intensification of the central government’s crackdown on digital assets. The Shenzhen branch of the People’s Bank of China initiated a “rectification project” aimed at the illegal trade in virtual currencies and promptly “cleaned up” 11 companies allegedly involved in activities deemed non-compliant with virtual currencies, according to the report. Shanghai Securities News, which sued the regulator.

The names of the companies involved were not mentioned. China has launched a new campaign against cryptocurrencies this year, taking action against miners and imposing limits on banking services and trading of digital currencies. The moves helped fuel volatility on bitcoin’s price, which hit a high of over $ 63,000 in April to drop to $ 29,800 last July, now traveling at $ 45,200.

A critical stance on crypto was also recently taken by the president of the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, who last night expressed harsh words for the nascent Bitcoin & co market. The central banker explained that he does not see any use for the cryptocurrency and has linked the broader digital asset sector to fraud and illegal actions.

“The reality of cryptocurrencies is 95% made up of fraud, clamor, noise and confusion,” Kashkari said, speaking at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Montana. “There are thousands of these garbage coins on the market that have been created,” the central banker continued. “Some of the latter are models of Ponzi-style fraud. They trick people into investing money and then the founders rob them,” Kashkari continued.

The cryptocurrency gained ground among institutional investors in 2021, but is still considered a speculative and highly risky operation compared to traditional markets. Kashkari also spoke out on broader monetary policy, noting that he still sees “a lot of fiasco” in the US labor market and suggesting he may need a couple of firmer jobs reports before the Fed considers scaling back purchases. central bank monthly payments of $ 120 billion in Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities.

The Minneapolis Fed chairman’s comments come amid the growing debate on how and when to withdraw economic support after the outbreak of the pandemic and ultimately return to raising interest rates as the economy attempts to recover from Covid. For his part, Kashkari said it would be reasonable to start reducing bond purchases by the end of 2021 if the labor market proves to be cooperative. (All rights reserved)



