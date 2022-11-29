Crypto collapse: the BlockFi platform went bankrupt and the crisis of digital currencies increases

Crypto collapse: the BlockFi platform declared bankruptcy and the crisis of digital currencies increases after the fall of FTX REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The BlockFi cryptocurrency lending platform filed for bankruptcy in the US state of New Jersey on Monday, in a new blow to the world of cryptocurrencies after the bankruptcy of the giant FTX.

Crypto Crash: Six Promises From Binance To Try To Calm Its Clients Amid Bitcoin Crash The CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Changpeng Zhao, faced the disrepute that affected the sector due to the bankruptcy of its main competitor, FTX

BlockFi, which was once valued at $3 billion, was founded in 2017 by zac prince Y Flori Marquez and its objective was to lend money to clients using their cryptocurrency assets as collateral, according to EFE.

In a statement, the company says that “it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy code with the aim of achieving a restructuring.”

Corralito cripto: a local platform offered a plan to its clients to recover their investment Quantia had suspended withdrawals, following the FTX crisis. Now he presented a proposal to restart operations, although with 35% of the accounts and assets of his users converted into a promise of future payment

BlockFi had claimed it had “significant exposure” to FTX and its investment arm Alameda Research, from which it secured a $400 million loan, giving FTX the option to purchase the platform.

Based on “a lack of clarity” about the status of bankrupt companies FTX and Alameda Research, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company earlier halted withdrawals, imposed a playpen and said it was exploring “all options.” with external advisers.

The playpen that Blockfi imposed

BlockFi received a capital injection from now-bankrupt FTX US in July and had also guaranteed loans for Alameda Research, the trading company for Sam Bankman-Fried.

Properties in the Bahamas and donations to politicians: what the founder of FTX spent the money on, who today apologized to his former employees Sam Bankman-Fried used company resources for his interests, reportedly after the company’s collapse and bankruptcy; the message from the youth to the staff

The Wall Street Journal reports that BlockFi was one of many troubled cryptocurrency firms that cut bailout deals with the ill-fated FTX in recent months.

In the note published today, BockFi assures that it will focus on recovering all the obligations that third parties have contracted with it, among which it cites FTX. In this sense, he warned that due to the bankruptcy process in which FTX is also immersed, this procedure may be delayed.

In parallel, the company has announced the beginning of a plan to “considerably reduce expenses, including labor costs”, although it did not offer more details in this regard.

According to the statement, BlockFi has $256.9 million in cash that it expects to be sufficient to “support certain operations during the restructuring process.”

BlockFi’s bankruptcy follows that of FTX, which was once valued at $32 billion and could have more than a million creditors worldwide. So far, the platform has admitted that it owes more than $3 billion to its top fifty creditors.

During the start of FTX’s bankruptcy process, its new managers denounced a “total absence of corporate controls” and a lack of “reliable financial information” and assured that a “substantial amount” of the company’s assets could have been stolen or they’re missing.

Sam Bankman Fried from FTX REUTERS

Bankman Fried is accused of having diverted funds from the company to buy properties in the Bahamas, which launched its own investigation into this scandal.

In Argentina, Lemonone of the most used platforms in Argentina suffered the blow of the complex scenario of the ecosystem crypto, announced that it will reduce a third of its staff at the same time that it will implement a plan to achieve the sustainability of the company without the need to attract new investments during the next 3 years.

In May, at another critical moment in the crypto ecosystem after the collapse of UST/Terra, two other relevant companies in the local market had to reduce their staff. Bitso had to lay off 80 employees out of a total of 600 that it has in 35 countries. It was not officially reported how many of them worked in Argentina and it turned out that most of the dismissed worked in Mexico. Buenbit also had to shrink: it then fired some 80 people, 45% of its total employees.

Keep reading:

ECLAC and the US establishment agree: Latin America is worse than in the “lost decade” of the ’80s

Real estate evasion: they detect more than 10 million square meters without declaring in countries and residential areas of Buenos Aires

They can be used to spend the holidays close to nature, but also to live in the city: Would you dare to live in a dome?