Crypto.com admits the attack: 400 compromised users. And, possibly, over 30 million stolen [AGGIORNATA]

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, gave an interview with Bloomberg in which he has confirmed the attack on the exchange a few days ago and revealing that it affected a total of 400 users.

In recent days, the company had suspended withdrawals for a period of about 14 hours, after having received the report of “some suspicious activities”. The company also ordered the reset of two-factor authentication.

The communications that Crypto.com quickly issued at the time of the incident, in order to reassure the public, appeared to be quite incomplete. Marszalek then spoke generically of “suspicious activities”, never indicated the volume and value of what was stolen and stated that “the users’ funds were not stolen”.

In the Bloomberg interview, Crypto.com CEO Marszalek specified that interested users have received full refund of funds on the same day, while not making explicit this time the value of what was unduly subtracted in the attack.

Crypto.com’s CEO said the company has over 200 security professionals who have created a “very robust” infrastructure, but did not provide details on the nature of the attack, merely saying that “some of the (security) layers have been violated “.

Marszalek then underlined, as already stated in recent days, that the company is working on a report that will be published over the next few days once all the relevant investigations have been completed. The CEO of Crypto.com, however, minimizes: “Given the size of the business, these numbers are not particularly relevant”.

Adding another 444 BTC to the previously reported 4.6k ETH from yesterday’s @cryptocomhack. Still no acknowledgment of loss, despite large outflows from the custodial wallet into ETH’s Tornado Cash and a well known BTC tumbler (as detailed below). pic.twitter.com/GalJKM6bi9 ∴Ergo∴ (@ErgoBTC) January 18, 2022

As mentioned, however, there are no official indications on the extent of the problem. In recent days, the blockchain analysis company PeckShield had found suspicious movements for a total of 4,600 ETH, equal to about 15 million dollars. Added to this are the most recent analyzes by the user ErgoBTC who claims that the movements on the blockchain reveal additional suspicious transactions equal to 444 BTC(about 18 million dollars).

Following the 17th of Jan security incident, we are sharing our findings below, together with enhancements weve made to our security infrastructure and the introduction of the Worldwide Account Protection Program. https://t.co/6q86r0o59V pic.twitter.com/ER7DkBoX1Z – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 20, 2022

Update 12:51: Crypto.com has released a statement confirming the stealing of 4836.26 ETH, 443.93 BTC and an equivalent of $ 66200 in other cryptocurrencies, for a grand total of nearly $ 34 million, and 483 affected accounts. Technical details on what actually happened were not disclosed.