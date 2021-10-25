Crypto.com along with Matt Damon

The world of cryptocurrencies it also breaks through in Hollywood – and in the philanthropic associations of one of the most famous faces in the history of cinema. In fact, the partnership between Water.org by Matt Damon and the popular cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com.

A partnership that will make a brand even more visible Crypto.com who is the real protagonist of this 2021, which continues its path with extremely successful moves to establish itself as the most recognizable brand in the sector.

Great collaboration and … great donation

An important partnership, which has the popular on the one hand cryptocurrency exchange which belongs to the group of Crypto.com and on the other instead Water.org – which is a philanthropic and non-profit association managed directly by the actor Matt Damon.

The partnership’s goal is to raise funds for the activities of the no profit, which is directly involved in the development of sources of drinking water for developing countries – countries where access to safe water is sadly still a mirage.

Crypto.com has decided to take a front line $ 1 million donation, which will be followed by initiatives relevant to his 10 million customers, so that they participate in donations – in order to make them participate in activities that can, we quote directly the exchange, change the lives of others.

First of all, the donation is obviously huge and we will immediately put this capital to work. When Crypto.com approached me with a collaboration proposal, I immediately saw a parallel with what we do at Water.org, because our work is based precisely on financial solutions. And then you meet this company [Crypto.com, NDR] who has a social conscience and who is very active in what we are doing. The common line is to help people solve their problems. We are very happy with this partnership.

These are the hot words of Matt Damon in an exclusive interview for Forbes, which leads the nonprofit from 12 years with Gary White. Foundation that makes the battle against water scarcity in some areas of the world its own main mission.

Can the great achievements of Water.org help $ CRO?

On the cryptocurrency side we will see what this partnership will mean between Water.org And Crypto.com, with $ CRO who could be directly involved in fundraising.

$ CRO which is, as known, the reference cryptocurrency of the exchange and that we have in our public crypto investment portfolio could benefit from this media exposure. Which in addition to involving Matt Damon it actually has something concrete behind it. In 2012 it provided water for the first million people, then moving on to 40 million according to the most up-to-date and recent data.

On the one hand, good advertising exposure. On the other, a good cause. Nothing more can be asked of a exchange from cryptocurrencies – which, in our opinion, is moving very well – also thanks to important capital, in the public relations that matter.

Self $ CRO should then actually be involved in some initiative with Water.org, on the one hand the demand could increase, and on the other hand the market price, which is already very attractive. For Crypto.com – perhaps needless to underline it, a really good move.