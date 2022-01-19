Crypto.com attack and stolen assets: what happened?

One of the cryptocurrency exchange best known in our country (the fourth in the world for trading volumes), now ubiquitous on football fields and on the Formula 1 circuits, has been violated: we are talking about Crypto.com. At the time this article is written and published, it is not known what the impact of the action is, but it is the company itself that states how something went wrong.

Crypto.com: ETH stolen for at least 15 million

The official Twitter profile intervened on the issue specifying that a small number of users have noticed unauthorized activity in their accounts , but also that all funds are safe . As a preventative measure, the platform asked everyone to rerun the login and reset the credentials for thetwo-factor authentication.

Earlier today a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts. All funds are safe. In an abundance of caution, security on all accounts is being enhanced, requiring users to: – Sign back into their App & Exchange accounts

-Reset their 2FA – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 17, 2022

The Crypto.com team also immediately launched an investigation in order to clarify the situation. For this they have been withdrawal activities suspended, effectively preventing users from carrying out the normal trading of assets.

We have a small number of users reporting suspicious activity on their accounts. We will be pausing withdrawals shortly, as our team is investigating. All funds are safe. – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 17, 2022

Despite the absence of official confirmation on the matter, the reports of the specialized press speak of a at least $ 15 million theft stolen in Ethereum.

Billy Markus (Shibetoshi Nakamoto), co-founder of the Dogecoin project, also announced that he noticed a strange activity linked to one of the ETH wallet associated with the exchange.

I see odd activity on one of the Ethereum hot wallets on https://t.co/AbuAAkBxG1 – https://t.co/7l7MgCLnoG It’s a pattern, the wallets receiving look like this https://t.co/2Gf48D3fqm, multiple of the same transactions to a new wallet between 2-5 ETH, funds not moved after that. https://t.co/tbGJ5RqpXS – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) January 17, 2022

The hypothesis of a attack resulting in the theft of cryptocurrencies is supported by the tweet shared by Peckshield, a company specializing in blockchain security solutions, with reference to some stolen assets (at least 4,830 ETH) and then largely transited by the service Tornado Cash which will make traceability almost impossible.

The @cryptocom loss is about $ 15M with at least 4.6K ETHs and half of them are currently being washed via @TornadoCash https://t.co/PUl6IrB3cp https://t.co/6SVKvk8PLf pic.twitter.com/XN9nmT857j – PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) January 18, 2022

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek also said, reiterating that user funds are safe, that withdrawals were stuck for around 14 hours, and that the platform team upgraded the infrastructure. A further update on the matter will be provided at the end of the investigation.

Some thoughts from me on the last 24 hours: – no customer funds were lost

– the downtime of withdrawal infra was ~ 14 hours

– our team has hardened the infrastructure in response to the incident We will share a full post mortem after the internal investigation is completed. – Kris Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 18, 2022

Someone he claims that the stolen funds have already been returned to the accounts.