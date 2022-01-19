Crypto.com attack and stolen assets: what happened?

by

One of the cryptocurrency exchange best known in our country (the fourth in the world for trading volumes), now ubiquitous on football fields and on the Formula 1 circuits, has been violated: we are talking about Crypto.com. At the time this article is written and published, it is not known what the impact of the action is, but it is the company itself that states how something went wrong.

Crypto.com: ETH stolen for at least 15 million

The official Twitter profile intervened on the issue specifying that a small number of users have noticed unauthorized activity in their accounts, but also that all funds are safe. As a preventative measure, the platform asked everyone to rerun the login and reset the credentials for thetwo-factor authentication.

The Crypto.com team also immediately launched an investigation in order to clarify the situation. For this they have been withdrawal activities suspended, effectively preventing users from carrying out the normal trading of assets.

Despite the absence of official confirmation on the matter, the reports of the specialized press speak of a at least $ 15 million theft stolen in Ethereum.

Billy Markus (Shibetoshi Nakamoto), co-founder of the Dogecoin project, also announced that he noticed a strange activity linked to one of the ETH wallet associated with the exchange.

The hypothesis of a attack resulting in the theft of cryptocurrencies is supported by the tweet shared by Peckshield, a company specializing in blockchain security solutions, with reference to some stolen assets (at least 4,830 ETH) and then largely transited by the service Tornado Cash which will make traceability almost impossible.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek also said, reiterating that user funds are safe, that withdrawals were stuck for around 14 hours, and that the platform team upgraded the infrastructure. A further update on the matter will be provided at the end of the investigation.

Someone he claims that the stolen funds have already been returned to the accounts.

Source link

Leave a Comment