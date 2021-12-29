Crypto.com becomes a Gold Member of SBIP | The blockchain breaks through in Singapore

The special bond from Crypto.com with Singapore should be obvious to everyone, since the holding which controls the group operates with its headquarters from that country.

But now theexchange which grew the most in 2021, both in terms of customers and volumes moved, wants increase the dose and it does so by entering the most prestigious public program dedicated to the world of blockchain. Crypto.com it will indeed Gold Member of the Singapore Blockchain Innovation Program – with important solutions both in terms of visibility that of centrality within the ecosystem.

Crypto.com becomes Gold Member for SBIP

The list is excellent – which is constantly expanding and which also includes tokens smallcap impossible or almost impossible to find elsewhere.

Crypto.com thus closes a Stratospheric 2021, which has been characterized by enormous growth in terms of both the commercial side and the effective use of its platform.

Huge business operations – such as the direct branding on the sports hall that hosts the Lakers, but also, going back a bit, what we saw with the participation of Matt Damon to the group’s commercials. Now comes, halfway between the novelty of the ecosystem and the commercial operation, the entry as Gold Member from SBIP, a national initiative of Singapore to enable the adoption of technologies based on Blockchain even for those business sectors that have not yet considered the possibility.

The program is also linked toNational University of Singapore and will also act as a collector for new technology developments, bridging the academic sector, private individuals who are already in the sector and financial and non-financial corporations – which could have advantages in using technologies based on Blockchain.

A few additional notes on the Singapore Blockchain Innovation Program

This is a program that also signals how far the will to adopt these protocols is progressing Far East. Because within it we find IMDA, ESG, NRF and other national authorities, which are pushing for the adoption of such a revolutionary technology that could change the global economic landscape forever.

Within this sort of consortium between public And private we also find MAS, the monetary authority of Singapore – which also participated with substantial investments.

Excellent news also for Crypto.com, which thus reinforces its presence in the places that – like it or not – count – and that can make a difference in the future in terms of adoption of Blockchain technologies.

Our point of view on Crypto.com

