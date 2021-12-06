News

Crypto.com buys the Nadex and the Small Exchange

Crypto.com, a fast-growing platform focused on cryptocurrencies and financial services, earlier this week announced the acquisition of the Nadex (North American Derivatives Exchange) and the Small Exchange from IG Group.

The acquisition plans will allow Crypto.com to offer US-based clients the opportunity to trade certain derivatives and futures products.

What happened

Crypto.com is a global company that builds products and services related to digital assets.

In addition to its core product, a cryptocurrency platform, the company announced plans to acquire IG Group’s stake in the North American Derivatives Exchange Inc (Nadex) and the Small Exchange, based in the United States.

The transaction is valued at $ 216 million in cash.

Also Read: Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena

Because it is important

Launched last year, the Small Exchange was founded after its CEO and president Donald Roberts, with Tom Sosnoff, founder and co-CEO of tastytrade, reflected on their experiences by building thinkorswim, a brokerage firm acquired by TD Ameritrade in 2009 for $ 606 million.

The two believe that the futures market has lost the train of the public and the retail world, which is why the Small Exchange was born offering products characterized by standardized tick sizes, expiry cycles and small notional sizes.

Nadex, on the other hand, is a retail-focused exchange that provides derivatives on forex, commodities, and equity indices.

Through this acquisition, Crypto.com will confirm its commitment to providing investors with better access to emerging markets.

“Our goal as a platform is to offer our clients a trusted, secure and regulated platform with first-rate tools to achieve financial independence,” said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. “The acquisition proposal builds on this promise, and will allow our clients to access an entirely new set of financial instruments to complement our current offering.”

