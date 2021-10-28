Crypto.com Coin: the price goes up | Launched Spot with Matt Damon

Only a few days ago the agreement between Crypto.com And Water.org, a philanthropic association that deals with the supply of drinking water in places on the planet where this is not yet normal.

Association chaired by Matt Damon – which within the agreement has also become Crypto.com testimonial, for an advertising campaign that will see the brand engaged in more than 20 countries.

After the agreement with Water.org – here is advertising in 20 countries

A move that will have repercussions on the entire network – and therefore on $ CRO – the official cryptocurrency of the exchange. We can open an account with Crypto.com and get a $ 25 bonus directly in CRO, to try to participate in any future rises that could be triggered by this news.

For Crypto.com seems to be an excellent time, both in terms of price, which has recovered from an unexciting two days, and in terms of adoption and commercial reach.

As for the price, we are now firmly above $ 0.20, a price threshold unimaginable only a few months ago, which instead has now turned into a very solid support, on which $ CRO he is trying to develop his future growth plan.

A price level that in a very short time we will also investigate with technical analysis, after having also dealt with the excellent advertising campaign that was announced today – and which will have as protagonist one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, that is Matt Damon.

The new advertising campaign with Matt Damon

The world of cryptocurrencies and of exchange today it can afford advertising expenses that seem to be closed to the rest of the world. After Formula 1, venue of the sport and entire football teams too, it’s time for American movie star.

Crypto.com just launched a advertising campaign important precisely with Matt Damon, with whom only a few days had he closed a philanthropic agreement, for its association dedicated to drinking water in the most troubled countries.

This is our first branding campaign. We wanted to create a very strong connection… cryptocurrencies are less and less relevant to trading and more and more quintessential for creating the future of the internet.

These are the words of Kris Marszalek in an interview given to Business Insider, which will then in all likelihood also be repeated during a future interview scheduled for today on CNBC.

The commercial will be directed by Wally Pifster, already an Oscar winner, and produced by David Fincher. It also appears that Matt Damon has become an investor in the platform, even if the terms of his involvement are not yet clear.

Great news for $ CRO – but what does the technical analysis tell us?

The great news of the last few weeks concerning $ CRO – the Crypto.com coin – have already reflected, at least partially, on token price. However, there may be, also in relation to the latest developments, some new bullish movements. To confirm them we will look at the technical analysis of short period – with a weekly horizon – to try to understand what is the expected trend from the graph.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 The 1-week moving averages on $ CRO

The moving averages at 1 week they have a blatantly positive trend – with no hesitation in terms of signals. We will therefore compare what we have achieved with the other tools of technical analysis – or the indicators.

INDICATOR SIGNAL WILLIAMS BUY 🟢 CCI BUY 🟢 MOMENTUM BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 BULL & BEAR BUY 🟢 Technical information on $ CRO at 1 week

Here too the situation would seem to be extremely clear: everything points to a buy signal, which could push the token towards $ 0.22, which is the most important resistance for the next few days.

The situation of $ CRO from Crypto.com it is therefore ideal – both within the trading world and outside, where the reference exchange could continue to push on the gas pedal – which would also favor the price progression of $ CRO.