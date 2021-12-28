Crypto.com collapses in Coinmarketcap’s ranking

It is confrontation between the CEO of the exchange Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, and Coinmarketcap, the platform that makes classifications in the crypto world.

The Coinmarketcap ranking that does not convince Crypto.com

The reason for the dispute is due to the fact that Crypto.com suddenly crashed in Coinmarketcap exchange ranking: is in 16th place. But if you take it Coingecko, the other crypto world’s ranking platform, Crypto.com is second. In both cases, leading the ranking is Binance.

This difference in positions was commented by CEO Kris Marszalek as follows:

Merry Christmas to team @CoinMarketCap who a week after my response to their poorly worded tweet arbitrarily reduced our exchange ranking to 14th 😁 We are 2nd / 3rd on @coingecko so you guys know where to look for real and market neutral data 🤣 – Kris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) December 25, 2021

The team of Baby Doge Coin pointing out that they had had similar problems: Coinmarketcap refused to verify their supply, while on the contrary on Coingecko, defined a neutral source, I’m in place no. 218. In any case, writes Baby Doge, we need one decentralized version.

The previous

It all stems from the problems that Coinmarketcap had a few weeks ago which they did literally busting the prices of many cryptocurrencies with sudden astronomical rises. This caused a lot of hilarity on Twitter, where many users made fun of the fact that for a few moments they felt like a millionaire, when in reality the market was not in such a volatile phase at all.

Following the accident, one left exchange between Coinmarketcap and the Fintwit account on the need to hire a new programmer. Coinmarketcap’s account replied that too Coinbase and Crypto.com, which showed CMC inflated prices, they should have done the same.

There replica of Crypto.com CEO was lapidary:

“You don’t have to tell us anything – we are already working on removing Coinmarketcap’s unreliable price feeds from our product.

Coingecko’s response also followed:

According to the CEO of Crypto.com it was probably this quarrel via Twitter to trigger the collapse in the ranking of the exchange on Coinmarketcap.

Comparison rankings

Coinmarketcap provides a ranking of the best exchanges which are rated based on a “Exchange score” and not just the volume of trade.

This exchange score is based on several factors:

Web traffic factor;

Average liquidity;

Volume,

Trust that the volume reported by an exchange is legitimate.

Each factor provides for the assignment of a score from 0 to 10. Binance has a score of 9.9, while Crypto.com stops at 6.5 although it is not possible to see how this score is generated.

Just today, following the CEO’s tweet Kris Marszalek, Coinmarketcap in turn tweeted:

In order to continue to provide accurate crypto data, we’ve recently updated our exchange rankings, as our algorithm identified wash trading from some platforms. – CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 27, 2021

“In order to continue to provide accurate data on cryptocurrencies, we have recently updated our exchange rankings, as our algorithm has identified wash trading from some platforms.”

Crypto.com is not mentioned but the suspicion that it refers precisely to this exchange is there.

On Coingecko, on the other hand, Crypto.com is in second position. In this case, the Trust Score that determines the ranking is due to several factors such as:

web traffic;

liquidity and trading activities;

scalability:

API;

IT security assessment;

presence of the team;

past incidents.

With all these indicators in mind, Crypto.com has a rating of 10, just like Binance, which, however, has much higher trading volumes (14 billion dollars in 24 hours against the 3 billion of Crypto.com)

The Binance factor

Actually the Coinmarketcap classification had generated several controversies why CMC is owned by Binance. At the time of its acquisition, more than someone was not convinced of the goodness of the ranking of the exchanges.

To these controversies had replied directly the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao claiming that CMC was independent of Binance, nonetheless CMC is part of the Binance ecosystem that he himself would continue tweeting on Coinmarketcap.

The fact remains that Coinmarketcap is too centralized and so maybe the Baby Doge Coin team is right when they say that it would take a decentralized ranking.