Crypto.com confirms the attack: cryptocurrencies stolen

Dell ‘attack immediately from Crypto.com we gave news on these pages on Tuesday, immediately after the first reports appeared on the Net. Let’s go back to talking about it today, following the intervention of the CEO and the publication of an official press release, which in fact confirm what was hypothesized from the first moment.

The attack on Crypto.com, the numbers: what happened

Kris Marszalek gave an interview to Bloomberg TV telling what happened, first of all underlining the company’s commitment to security and the robustness of its infrastructure. The platform was targeted by cybercriminals that they managed to compromise 483 accounts of users and to steal a part of the cryptocurrencies managed: 4,836.26 ETH and 443.93 BTC and other assets, for an equivalent which, according to the current exchange rate, stands at around 18.33 million dollars.

The violation also has normal operation interrupted by Crypto.com for approximately 13-14 hours. According to the reconstruction provided by PeckShield, at least part of the stolen assets in ETH it then passed through the service Tornado Cash in order to prevent any traceability. Those who have seen the funds disappear from their accounts have already been repaid.

To prevent the accident from happening again, the group has chosen to introduce a new system for managing thetwo-factor authentication and adopted a new withdrawal policy. The one that has been baptized is also making its debut Worldwide Account Protection Programto guarantee the return of what has been stolen (up to $ 250,000) to users in the event of unauthorized access to accounts.

Fourth exchange in the world by volume of trading managed (according to CoinGecko), it is among the best known in our country thanks to the marketing campaigns implemented since last year, mainly linked to sporting events. The first time it appeared on TV was in May with the Coppa Italia final held between Juventus and Atalanta, then it was the turn of all the races of the Formula 1 championship.