Crypto.com hacked: passwords reset and operations aborted

Crypto.com, one of the most popular and well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, was hacked last Monday (or to put it in the words of the official press release, “unauthorized activity” was identified on a “small number” of user accounts), and it is been forced to interrupt transactions for approximately 14 hours. According to the first rumors it seemed that it had been crypto equivalent of $ 16 million stolen, but the news has apparently been denied by the CEO and the platform’s official communication channels – even if the precise words used leave some room for doubt as to what really happened.

As an additional step of maximum security, the company forced the resetting passwords and two-factor authentication procedures for all accounts. For users, it was enough to reconnect to the platform to receive the reset prompt. Until this step was completed, the ability to withdraw funds was blocked.