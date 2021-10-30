Crypto.com launches an advertising campaign with Matt Damon

Source: A screenshot of the video, Youtube / CryptoCom

Pouring millions into marketing, the important crypto platform Crypto.com launched a new one advertising campaign global company aimed at strengthening the company’s worldwide recognition, with big names in Hollywood.

Matt Damon plays the Crypto.com ad campaign

The advertising campaign, titled “Fortune Favors the Brave”, was played by the Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon. It was directed by director Wally Pfister, who won an Academy Award for directing the 2010 action film Inception and produced by David Fincher, whose credits include the role of executive producer and director on the hit Netflix series House of Cards.

According to a press release, since its founding in 2016, Crypto.com has recruited more than 10 million customers worldwide, but the new ad campaign is designed to take brand recognition to an even higher level by highlighting the ethos of the company, “while inspiring those who want to change the course of history”.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, reported that “the timing of this campaign coincides with the early stages of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies, something we have worked hard for since our foundation five years ago. “

Crypto.com partnered with Matt Damon’s Water.org

The project budget was not disclosed. However, according to Bloomberg, the company will spend more than $ 100 million on the campaign. Also, as reported, the cryptocurrency business has recently partnered with Water.org, un a global non-profit organization created to bring clean water and sanitation to people in need, co-founded by Damon. Crypto.com has made a direct donation of $ 1 million to the nonprofit organization to support its mission and will pursue initiatives to encourage its clients to support the cause.

Damon in the statement stated that “just like what we are doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to providing people around the world with the tools they need to take control of their future. “

The campaign must be presented on multiple platforms and formats. Among others, it will be featured on billboards and televisions around the world. According to the platform, it will be integrated into Crypto.com’s portfolio of global sports partnerships, which include Formula 1, UFC, the French football team Paris Saint-Germain, the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL, the eSports Fnatic team, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 Team, as well as the Italian football league Serie A League.

