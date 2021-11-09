Crypto.com Launches Mission | New program for free $ CRO

New program of reward for the exchange Crypto.com, which just announced the launch of the feature Missions, which will combine a part playful with the possibility of earning $ CRO, cryptocurrency that is having an absolute moment bull run on the market for a few trading days now.

Rewards can be obtained simply by logging in on the platform and trading cryptocurrencies, for a program of loyalty rewards which is one of the richest ever offered not only by this one exchange, but from the totality of operators of the sector.

Free $ CRO? Crypto.com launches the Missions

To access the rewards program we will have to open a free account with Crypto.com (which also offers an exclusive $ 25 bonus), I realize that it allows us to invest on hundreds of cryptocurrencies and offering extremely low commissions for both buying and selling cryptocurrencies. We can get, in addition to the rewards of the program Mission, even passive annuities through the program Supercharger and also with it staking in 1 click.

Crypto.com’s Mission Program

We are facing a new program of rewards through Mission, a system that will allow you to participate in quest with salary in Diamonds, which we can then use to buy the Mystery Box that contain Crypto.com Coin $ CRO. All explained in detail in a video already published by the popular exchange.

The Mission must be activated directly from within the App of the intermediary and can be of different types. For example, the first will offer us gods Diamond (internal currency of the boxes) simply by accessing the internal platform Mission.

With i Diamonds, through the internal store, boxes can then be purchased, tracing a little what we see in many smartphone games. Over time, new ones will be added Mission, which will make it even more convenient to log into the Crypto.com App every day.

Is it worth opening a Crypto.com account just to access Mission and rewards?

Since the account of Crypto.com is always free – our advice is to still open an account to get these rewards. In fact, they are indirectly received $ CRO, cryptocurrency that continues to break all records and that is one of the most in shape at the end of the year. A simple and very low cost method for take home cryptocurrency for free – among other things of excellent quality – as had been correctly identified by our analysts even before bull run.

After all $ CRO is also present in our investment portfolio – further sign that our analyzes point very high on this cryptocurrency. Accumulating it now, also through this very interesting initiative, means putting something in your portfolio that, it is assumed, could continue to grow in value even in the medium and long term.

Free cryptocurrencies: only from recognized intermediaries

With the popularity of cryptocurrencies soaring, there are many who want to offer free cryptocurrencies as an advertising operation, often combining very complicated registration and advance payment systems. Our advice is to avoid trusting anyone and to turn only to known and recognizable intermediaries also for this type of operations.

Also Coinbase, via the program Earn, offers free cryptocurrencies – although not $ CRO. Another great alternative to earn a little something in minutes. However, nothing to do with the program Mission from Crypto.com – which is actually one of the richest ever seen in the cryptocurrency world.