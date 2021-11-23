Crypto.com Loaded Valuable Lions | How to buy them [GUIDA]

Today is great day of the Loaded Lions, the series of NFT license plate Crypto.com – which is one of the drop most anticipated of the year. As we have already said before, the drop will start at 14:00 Italian time and will happen through the NFT platform from Crypto.com.

As many of our readers have expressed an interest in purchasing these NFT, we have decided to offer one mini-guide purchase, given that despite the large influx of potential customers, the procedure is not the most intuitive.

The Loaded Lions Buying Guide

We will need a NFT Crypto.com account on its website and also of a Crypto.com account go here to open it and get a $ 25 bonus as well, an account that will come in handy in the future, if we don’t already have it, even for invest in the best cryptocurrencies.

Within the same App we will also find services for the passive income, as the Supercharger and so too staking, as well as also Crypto Pay which we can also use as payment method for the NFT.

Appointment at 2pm: here’s how to buy Loaded Lions

According to what was widespread on the official page of the project, the appointment is today at 14:00 Italian time, when i Loaded Lions will appear on the NFT Marketplace from Crypto.com. Buying them is easy, even if there is a preliminary procedure to follow that we can follow right now.

Maximum attention here, because it is a separate account. So even if we already have an account with Crypto.com we will still have to proceed with the registration. We follow the link, click on Sign In and enter an email and a password.

We will receive an activation email, click on the confirmation link and we will have our operational account. Once the account is operational, we will also be able to link our account Crypto.com. It will be useful if we want to pay with ours later cryptocurrencies.

When the drop will be active – and this should happen on time at 14:00 today, will be available directly on the home page. We will click on the drop and we will have one in front of us screen to buy. We will have the ability to buy maximum 5 NFT packages, each with a Loaded Lion.

Each package will cost $ 200. But how will we be able to pay? We can use both ours credit or debit card, and any money we already have on the platform from sales of other NFTs. We can also pay with Crypto.com Pay, that is the system that through the App allows us to spend the cryptocurrencies we have in our wallet. Our advice, if you have cryptocurrencies that you have invested in and believe in, is to trade with paper or again with stablecoin.

The screen we will have in front of us to pay

Prepare in time: there are only 10,000 available

Anyone who is seriously interested in buying the Loaded Lions he should prepare himself a few minutes in advance and hope to be able to grab them. L’hype surrounding this project is very high and we think that many will decide to buy the maximum, or 5.

Which would allow just over 2,000 people to take the i Lions. Good luck to all – Cryptocurrency.it will participate in the purchase and we will keep everyone updated through ours official Twitter account, through which we will follow the operation minute by minute – and we will also share the Lions which, we hope, will be able to take us home.