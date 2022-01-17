Crypto.com stops withdrawals due to ‘suspicious activity’

Crypto.com, an important wallet and cryptocurrency platform, has temporarily stopped withdrawals following reports from “a small number of users reporting suspicious activity on their accounts“The company reassures that the funds are safe:

“We encounter a small number of users reporting suspicious activity on their accounts. While our team investigates, we will be pausing withdrawals shortly. All funds are safe. “

A few hours ago, Crypto.com blocked withdrawals from its platform in response to several “thefts” from customer accounts. Billy Markus, founder of Dogecoin (DOGE) also reported a suspicious transaction pattern on Etherscan:

“I see unusual activity on a crypto.com Ethereum hot wallet – https://etherscan.io/address/0x46340b20830761efd32832a74d7169b29feb9758 It is a pattern, the receiving wallets look like this https://etherscan.io/address/0xd82f5299f241eae942e87fbdee2daffbb871abb1, copies of the same transactions in a new wallet between 2-5 ETH. Subsequently, the funds were not moved. “

“Are internal transfers and funds safe? Inside job gone wrong? Hackers stealing funds from a hot wallet on the exchange?” Never a dull day in the world of cryptocurrencies. “

Ben Baller, a cryptocurrency enthusiast jeweler, said his account was hacked, losing 4.28 Ether (ETH) (about $ 15,000). Ben reported that he used two-factor authentication, so the alleged perpetrators should have bypassed Crypto.com’s security systems.

“I notified you several hours ago about the 4.28ETH theft on my account. I wonder how they got through 2FA.”

The cryptocurrency industry is no stranger to hacks, rug-pulls, and protocol exploits. At the beginning of the year, the decentralized financial security and bug bounty platform ImmuneFi highlighted how the losses resulting from hacks, scams and other offenses exceeded 10.2 billion dollars in 2021.

According to the report, there are 120 fraudulent crypto exploits or rug-pulls. In particular, that of Poly Network confirms the hack with the highest value, with 613 million dollars stolen.