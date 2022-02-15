Crypto.com Super Bowl Spot starring LeBron James

In honor of yesterday’s Super Bowl, Crypto.com has organized a new commercial of the series “Fortune Favors the Brave” (Fortune favors the bold) in which the starring is NBA star LeBron James.

Crypto.com’s Super Bowl ad featuring LeBron James

Saturday, LeBron James posted on his instagram account the “behind the scenes” of its announcement for Crypto.com Super Bowl LVI:

“Incredible work by @cryptocomofficial and @thespringhillco. Special thanks to our House Party Director @calmatic for bringing this story to life. It’s time to build a new kind of web. Empower I can’t wait for Sunday !!! ”

The video sees as protagonists teen LeBron James, played by actor Bentley Green, and today’s adult LeBron, who have a comparison talking about the future.

About that, Ben Laycreative director for Crypto.com said in the “behind the scenes” video:

“At its core, this is truly a story about us all. We have all had to make these big, bold decisions that affect our future. [James] he is such a transcendent figure, but at the same time he carries this humanity that we can all connect. Together, we are inspiring a new generation of builders to create a better version of the internet ”.

The commercial with Matt Damon

Crypto.com’s new Super Bowl commercial starring the NBA superstar is part of the “Fortune Favors the Brave” series (Fortune favors the bold), of which the previous video was the one starring Oscar nominee, Matt Damon.

At the beginning of January, however, the super announcement with Damon acting out his motivational influencer script referring to cryptocurrency investors as Arctic explorers, he had also been criticized by famous people in communication.

Among the many, Adam Johnsonhost of the Citations Needed podcast, Carole Cadwalladrwriter of the Guardian e Edward Ongweso JR., New York City reporters exposed themselves on Twitter.

In general, critics point out that the type of ad could hype about motivation instead of information.

In this way, Crypto.com ends up looking like a Ponzi scheme, or financial schemes that push investors to take action, or something purely commercial.

The crypto-exchange “of the daring”

Always in January, the crypto-exchange “of the daring”, Crypto.com, had lived a ambiguous situation.

After that many users would have reported login problems to their accounts, Crypto.com has suspended, investigated and then reactivated the withdrawals.

That situation apparently resolved “quickly and painlessly” had been estimated as a $ 15 million loss by blockchain control and security companies Certik and Peckshieldobviously not confirmed by the crypto-exchange.