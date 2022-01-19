Crypto.com suspends withdrawals after thefts for $ 15 million

Well-known cryptocurrency exchange on Monday Crypto.com suspended withdrawals after some users complained about suspicious activity on their accounts.

What happened

On January 17, some Crypto.com users reported that their cryptocurrencies on the exchange had disappeared.

Blockchain data analytics and security firm Peckshield estimated that around $ 15 million worth of cryptocurrencies was stolen from the exchange.

The @cryptocom loss is about $ 15M with at least 4.6K ETHs and half of them are currently being washed via @TornadoCash https://t.co/PUl6IrB3cp https://t.co/6SVKvk8PLf pic.twitter.com/XN9nmT857j – PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) January 18, 2022

According to Peckshield, the stolen funds were laundered through Tornado Cash (CRYPTO: TORN), a privacy protocol based on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH); the illegally obtained 4,600 ETH were sent to the coin mixer in batches of 100 ETH each.

Around 12 noon ET Crypto.com then announced that withdrawals had been reset and that all users’ funds were safe.

Update: Withdrawal services have been restored. All funds are safe. It will take time to clear the backlogs. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/ZKMfyTMebi – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 17, 2022

However, at the time of publication, some users were still complaining that they were unable to access their accounts or could not withdraw cryptocurrencies held on the exchange.

Also Read: Squid Game Scammers Linked to a Shiba Inu Whale

Price movement

Crypto.com’s native crypto token Tuesday morning, CRO (CRYPTO: CRO), was down 1% daily to $ 0.45; Tornado Cash’s native token, TORN, was up 8.26% at $ 33.19 over the same period.Photo courtesy of: on Flickr