Crypto.Com tutorial: here is the app to buy Bitcoins!

The market is developing in an increasingly frenetic way around Bitcoin and crypto in general, with a greater amount of exchanges popping up out of nowhere and allowing users to purchase them in total safety.

This is the case with Crypto.Com, an app that is starting to occupy its place in this world thanks to many excellent qualities, good initiatives and a really aggressive marketing campaign.

In all this the new users who want dive into the world of digital currencies can find in this app a valid ally, which combines great simplicity of use and first-rate features.

However, although the learning curve is not too steep, those who have never seen graphs and are not very similar to this world could find themselves in serious difficulty in taking the first steps above.

For this reason a good one tutorial with detailed explanations of the various functions it can break down all kinds of obstacles for the novice who wants to invest his assets in Bitcoin.

Even if that’s only it one of the many very valid exchanges in today’s panorama, it is always good to inquire before launching headlong into transferring large sums, as there are also scams from which it is easy to keep away with a minimum of information.

In this video The Crypto Gateway, one of the most important crypto-themed news disseminators of the entire Italian panorama, explains the advantages of the Crypto.Com card, trying to calculate how much are the actual gains deriving from its use in daily life.

How to start using Crypto.Com

Crypto.Com is many different things and is divided into as many places where you can use specific functions but, in case you want to invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, the best way to do it is to download the app for Android and iOS.

You can easily find it on the store, by clicking on the install button and then finding it after a few seconds in the list of applications available on the phone.

From here the operation is not yet possible as, to avoid rounds of dirty money and laundering, in order to buy crypto, an operation called KYC must be completed. o know your costumer, practically the registration of the customer’s personal details.

To begin with, you need to provide the classics personal data, followed by those related to the residence and then move on to a photo of the identity document that can prove that the truth was said.

Finally, the biometric data of the subject, in order to guarantee an even greater level of safety.

All these operations may seem a bit excessive and scare those who are not used to such practices, but they are absolutely necessary in order to keep the platform safe from illegal activities and to obtain permission to provide the services in the various states.

Arrived this far, all you need to do is wait to receive confirmation of registration from the app itself and start investing.

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Crypto.Com

Once you have finished the registration steps, Crypto.Com places the user in front of its main screen from which you can see percentages of gain or loss of some of the most famous crypto.

If you are not sure which currency to invest in (very bad because you risk facing bad choices) you can wander around in search of information among the various names.

Clicking on each of them will open a menu with a real-time graph in plain sight and, scrolling further down, a series of useful notions related to money from which to understand its fundamentals and purposes.

Further down there are also two buttons, one of which gives access to data on the exchange of the currency through the various markets and the other provides a series of useful links to carry out more in-depth research.

Once you have chosen the cryptocurrency in which to invest, it is time to proceed with the purchase which can be carried out in different ways such as credit card, SEPA transfer and with the exchange from other crypto.

For those who are only just entering this world, the third option will surely be of little use, so it is legitimate to focus on the other two.

By card the whole process will take place in a very similar way to online shopping, where all you need to do is enter the data and proceed.

However, if you buy for the first time it will be necessary to do some more operations as necessary first register the card and, only later, use it for shopping.

Both procedures are very similar, in fact it will seem to have done the same procedure twice in a completely useless way, but once finished the card will remain saved and usable for other purchases in a few clicks.

To use the bank transfer, on the other hand, it is necessary to choose the item on the far right of the payment menu, the one that bears the wording FIAT which would be the classic analog currencies.

At this point it will be necessary select the Euros as minted and you will have access to the essential data to make the transfer, which can also be sent via email.

Other functions of Crypto.Com

The surprises, however, did not end here as you have the opportunity to access some other goodies that can really appeal to all those who wish invest in Bitcoin.

In this case the function crypto earn it is really very interesting, as it allows you to have fixed percentages of income on a very large number of digital currencies.

If you take Bitcoin for example, just deposit your funds in the earn section and block them for the period of time selected for obtain 4.5% fixed annual annuity.

This is in the case of general users who have no interest in holding and staking the native token of the platform, CRO.

If, on the other hand, you believe in the future of Crypto.Com, then you might think about buying and renting its tokens, becoming “premium” users and therefore having access to higher returns.

With an investment of approx 400 Euros in CRO the general return of the earn program rises, bringing an increase that makes (for example) Btc go from 4.5% to 6.5% per annum.

It should also be noted that the Visa card linked to the account that is created on the platform, from which to withdraw and pay as with any other typical bank.

The beauty of this card is that it gives access to a cashback on purchases which can even reach 5% on each expense, a figure that will be reimbursed directly in cryptocurrencies.

In addition to this they can be had Total refunds on Netflix, Spotify subscription and 10% cashback on expenses made through the AirBnb website.

To have all this the “price” to pay is very high, as one is required staking of 400,000 euros of CRO, but if you believe in the project and are wealthy enough it might make sense.

If, on the other hand, you have much tighter budgets, it must be said that the card / cashback program is also available for those who do not intend to put a single Euro in CRO, but obviously the percentage will be much lower.

Other Crypto.Com products and projects

Crypto.Com does not stop there and also gives access to many other platforms directly connected to it, not just the app for investing in cryptocurrencies.

For those who want to try their hand at trading, there is also the version Crypto Exchange accessible only from the web page, where a series of much more advanced tools are made available for all professionals in the sector.

The dynamics to use it are more or less the same, the only real difference is that it is better to have a PC rather than a smartphone to manage the various aspects.

If, on the other hand, you want to access the boundless world of De-Fi, Crypto.Com has also created its own wallet that allows it to be used like any other crypto wallet.

Finally, it should be noted the great economic effort that the platform is making to get more prominence, with truly first-rate partnerships that will bring its name on the lips of many people.

First of all Crypto.Com has become an official partnership of the Italian Serie A, with its logo appearing almost everywhere.

In addition to this he also struck a deal to appear on the Aston Martin Formula 1 livery, the car driven by five-time world champion Sebastan Vettel.

Ultimately it is also about to arrive there CC native blockchain, on which many De-Fi projects will certainly be launched with very tasty returns.

The flaws of Crypto.Com

Crypto.Com, although it is very valid, cannot fail to present some defect and lack compared to other names in the industry, but it has to be said that he is working hard to iron them out.

The first is certainly the fact that the app, although it has improved over time, is still enough sparse and devoid of those basic tools for buying and selling even for those without professional needs.

Certainly the existence of the Crypto Exchange puts a little patch to this lack, but if you look elsewhere you will notice that there are alternatives that offer a much more comfortable and functional all-in-one package.

The second problem arises from the fact that i transaction costs and the spread (difference between market value and real sale / purchase price) is still too high and involves disbursements that are not exactly pleasant.

Thinking about trading your single-digit cryptocurrency and finding yourself with a final amount of funds lower than assumed is not acceptable, especially if this does not happen elsewhere.

Finally, it must be said that the tokens listed here are not comparable in number to those you have on other platforms, even if this gap is gradually smoothing out.

If you want to invest only in the major coins or on those of the ERC-20 network then things are not too bad, but if you are looking for something more niche you will hardly find it here.