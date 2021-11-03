Crypto.com’s $ CRO impregnable | And by November 8 it could …

$ CRO, name in the century Crypto.com Coin – is one of the flagships of Cryptocurrency.it from unsuspecting times, once again since very few knew him. And today those who have followed us can already reap important satisfactions.

Apparently unstoppable bull run – and other news that could continue to push on growth gas. All seasoned with the already known perks ofexchange to which it is connected. We will now deal with analyzing the situation, also in light of the important arrival of the Cronos Mainnet, now set for the next November 8.

Crypto.com’s boom may not stop there

A very interesting situation for all those who have already invested or want to do so. We find $ CRO on its reference exchange Crypto.com – go here to get a free account with an exclusive $ 25 bonus – intermediary that offers much more than mere access to $ CRO.

We can use it for rich plans staking and so passive income, as well as we can also use it to invest in other cryptocurrencies. Supercharger is another ideal option for those interested in emerging cryptocurrencies, wants to get the most out of his investments.

Everything is ready for the arrival of the Cronos Mainnet

The most important event of the next seven days will be the arrival of the Cronos mainnet, directly linked to $ CRO, a blockchain parallel to that of Crypto.org, which will allow maximum scalability in scope decentralized finance.

Not only this: because Cronos will allow the instant porting from Dapps And contracts which were developed for Ethereum – and also for blockchains compatible with EVM. A technologically very interesting situation, which could further improve the value of $ CRO on the market, pushing for adoption in a concrete way.

We remind our readers that it will also be possible to participate in the draw for $ 1,000,000 of awards in Bitcoin, contest that will reward 1,000 of the accounts that will follow @Cronos_chain And @Cryptocom on Twitter and will add #CRO on their bio. You can participate in the competition until 9 pm Hong Kong time on November 8th.

Technical analysis on $ CRO, what the charts tell us

Although to move the price of $ CRO it would seem to be, at least for the moment, a whole series of events external to the world of trading, the analysis of moving averages and of technical indicators it can be a further starting point to evaluate the soundness of the investment.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 7-day moving averages on $ CRO

The moving averages they are all strongly in favor of continuing the bull run – unanimously indicating a BUY on which there seems to be very little to discuss. However, we will have to compare what the MM with technical indicators most used by trading professionals.

INDICATOR SIGNAL ATR INCREASING VOLATILITY CCI OVERBOOKED ADX BUY 🟢 MACD BUY 🟢 ROC BUY 🟢 The technical indications on $ CRO at 7 days

Here, too, a decidedly interesting situation, even if less unanimous. They will play for or against the continuation of the bull run trends in the sector as well altcoin, which opened in the morning with a great positive starting point – but which will necessarily have to deal with important resistances later on.

The next for Crypto.com it will be around altitude $ 0.28, with the intermediate channel that would appear to be decidedly clear, at least as regards the bullish phase. The opening of the US session – historically more congenial a $ CRO could lend a hand to the approach towards this very important psychological threshold.