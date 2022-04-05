Technology

Crypto consolidation? Beware of these levels in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency sector is trading mixed on Monday. Experts speak of possible consolidation in this market. Sergio Ávila, IG analyst, performs a technical analysis of, and, in which he points out the levels to watch:

Bitcoin (intraday)

  • Scenario 1: a 30 minute candle close above 46,564 would extend the odds of a rally targeting $47,559.80.
  • Scenario 2: a 30 min candle close below 45.635 would increase the odds of a drop targeting $44.691.

Ethereum (intraday)

  • Scenario 1: a 30 min candle close above 3,513.2 would extend the odds of a rally targeting $3,580.
  • Scenario 2: a 30 min candle close below 3445.6 would increase the odds of a drop targeting 3414 and 3346.7 extension.

Cardano (intraday)

  • Scenario 1: a 30 min candle close above 1.2320 would increase the odds of a rally targeting $1.2624.
  • Scenario 2: 30 min candle close below 1.1745 would extend the odds of a drop targeting $1.1497.

“Bitcoin exchange outflows have approached 100,000 once again during the last month of March 2022. This happens when Bitcoin recovers from the downward pressure recovering with a strong buying interest”, Ávila points out.

For his part, Javier Molina, eToro spokesperson in Spain, highlights that “from a technical point of view, and attacked the 45,000 dollars that we had been indicating within the great range 35,000-45,000, the prices could not with the 47,000 and have remained below in recent sessions. Although some consolidation is normal, the probable movement was intuited to be somewhat more far-reaching”.

As for Ethereum, “gained pace above $3,500 resistance against the US dollar and remained well bid above the $3,400 pivot level. $3,513 is the level to break today to follow.” seeing more hikes,” says Sergio Ávila of IG.

“Cardano price is close to its July 2021 levels. With many products scheduled to launch soon, these are levels that could be very attractive to investors. After hitting lows of $0.77 in February, the cryptocurrency has rebounded strongly after activating a double bottom figure, once the rise objective to $1.24 is completed, now the key will be to see if it is able to break the resistance of February 8 located at 1.2626, if it does, positive news could follow one another in terms of its price”, adds Ávila.

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

World’s largest dark web network dismantled

8 mins ago

Claudia López: Terrorism and criminality target Bogotá – Bogotá

20 mins ago

Claudia López: Terrorism and criminality target Bogotá – Bogotá

32 mins ago

Intel and Lockheed Martin Expand Strategic Relationship Regarding 5G Software and Hardware

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button