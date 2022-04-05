Crypto consolidation? Beware of these levels in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano By Investing.com







By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency sector is trading mixed on Monday. Experts speak of possible consolidation in this market. Sergio Ávila, IG analyst, performs a technical analysis of, and, in which he points out the levels to watch:

Bitcoin (intraday)

a 30 minute candle close above 46,564 would extend the odds of a rally targeting $47,559.80. Scenario 2: a 30 min candle close below 45.635 would increase the odds of a drop targeting $44.691.

Ethereum (intraday)

a 30 min candle close above 3,513.2 would extend the odds of a rally targeting $3,580. Scenario 2: a 30 min candle close below 3445.6 would increase the odds of a drop targeting 3414 and 3346.7 extension.

Cardano (intraday)

a 30 min candle close above 1.2320 would increase the odds of a rally targeting $1.2624. Scenario 2: 30 min candle close below 1.1745 would extend the odds of a drop targeting $1.1497.

“Bitcoin exchange outflows have approached 100,000 once again during the last month of March 2022. This happens when Bitcoin recovers from the downward pressure recovering with a strong buying interest”, Ávila points out.

For his part, Javier Molina, eToro spokesperson in Spain, highlights that “from a technical point of view, and attacked the 45,000 dollars that we had been indicating within the great range 35,000-45,000, the prices could not with the 47,000 and have remained below in recent sessions. Although some consolidation is normal, the probable movement was intuited to be somewhat more far-reaching”.

As for Ethereum, “gained pace above $3,500 resistance against the US dollar and remained well bid above the $3,400 pivot level. $3,513 is the level to break today to follow.” seeing more hikes,” says Sergio Ávila of IG.

“Cardano price is close to its July 2021 levels. With many products scheduled to launch soon, these are levels that could be very attractive to investors. After hitting lows of $0.77 in February, the cryptocurrency has rebounded strongly after activating a double bottom figure, once the rise objective to $1.24 is completed, now the key will be to see if it is able to break the resistance of February 8 located at 1.2626, if it does, positive news could follow one another in terms of its price”, adds Ávila.