Crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE): + 52% from Yesterday for the King of Meme-Currencies

The Dogecoin (DOGE) has taken the limelight as the main object of attention of the cryptospace during the last two days, during which the volatility has risen exponentially, generating double-digit percentage fluctuations. If yesterday’s session (Wednesday) had been characterized by a sharp retreat (-6.91% compared to the previous day’s close), today the buying pressure has returned to dominate. At 17.38 CET the crypto is trading against the US dollar at 0.308630, with a gain of + 29.64% on a daily basis. Overall, the bullish movement was higher than + 52% in less than two days, measured from the weekly lows of 0.219014 to today’s peak of 0.3345 / 83.

On the way to a bullish “change of pace”

Useful information to contextualize this rise can be obtained from the observation of a historical chart. During the second quarter of 2020 DOGE had already reached an impromptu peak at 0.212000, at which the long-term resistance was generated that would only be surpassed in April of this year. In the following months the market developed an elaborate phase of consolidation at the bullish break, with prices fluctuating between 0.159300 and 0.351700 amid repeated trend changes. The current upside fits into this consolidation environment and has not yet led to a significant bullish breakout. The real “change of pace” for the trend, with a good chance of aiming directly at the achievement of absolute maximums, can only be had when prices have again exceeded 0.351700.

The technical outlook for DOGE vs USD

From a technical point of view, today’s rise has generated new supports at 0.278000 / 282000 and 0.242000 / 0.247000, which will constitute as many probable points of restart of the rise in case of retreats, in particular until mid-November. At 0.320000 and 0.349000 / 350000 levels are the main resistances for the next 3-5 days, levels from which some temporary correction could be triggered due to profit taking. Any approach to the supports would in any case constitute an opportunity for purchase. Trend projections set a main target at 0.440000 / 0.445000 virtually achievable around mid-December. The technical picture will however be updated periodically given the record-breaking volatility that characterizes the crypto market. The scenario described would be set aside in the event of a breakdown of the support at 0.242000.

