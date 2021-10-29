Crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE): + 52% from Yesterday for the King of Meme-Currencies

On the way to a bullish “change of pace”

Useful information to contextualize this rise can be obtained from the observation of a historical chart. During the second quarter of 2020 DOGE had already reached an impromptu peak at 0.212000, at which the long-term resistance was generated that would only be surpassed in April of this year. In the following months the market developed an elaborate phase of consolidation at the bullish break, with prices fluctuating between 0.159300 and 0.351700 amid repeated trend changes. The current upside fits into this consolidation environment and has not yet led to a significant bullish breakout. The real “change of pace” for the trend, with a good chance of aiming directly at the achievement of absolute maximums, can only be had when prices have again exceeded 0.351700.