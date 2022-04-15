Crypto donations? Ariana Grande backing up with Pledge

noble causes – Ariana Grande creates with the Pledge fundraising platform, a fund to defend the rights of young transgender people. Cryptophiles who want to support the initiative, can perform cryptocurrency donations.

Ariana Grande and cryptocurrencies: fights and donations in digital assets

Ariana Grande is working with the Pledge fundraising platform, to support LGBTQ organizations defending transgender youth:

“Join me in donating to this fund I created with @pledge.to to support organizations that provide direct services and advocate for the rights of trans youth! »

Ariana Grande is not just an actress or a singer-songwriter. She is also a strong advocate for transgender rights. She founded her own charity, Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund.

Publication by Ariane Grande – Source: Instagram

The artist pointed out in his call for donations on Instagram, the existence of “hundreds of outrageous bills” which would be “pending in state legislatures”. These projects would aim to reduced the rights of “trans youth”. The funds raised will help organizations that defend their rights.

Pledge: providing the ability to accept donations in crypto

Pledge had launched PledgeCrypto in order to give the possibility to non-profit organizations easily accept donations in cryptocurrencieswhose Bitcoin (BTC)I’Ether (ETH), and tether (USDT). PledgeCrypto then converts these cryptocurrency donations into fiat currencies.

Ariana Grande is not her first experience with digital assets. The revenue from the sale of NFT Puppy Bowl issued in January 2022, the day before and the day of the event of the same name, were partly donated to Orange Twins Rescue.

The latter is an animal protection organization, founded by Ariana Grande and her brothers Scott and Brian Nicholson. The Puppy Bowl is a television show in the United States, featuring puppies. It has aired on Super Bowl Sunday since 2005.

Cryptocurrency donations have become commonplace over the years. As early as 2017, $50,000 in crypto donations were made to support hurricane victims in Texas. Today, even this United Nations agency has accepted cryptocurrency donations from Binance Charity to support the people of Ukraine.

