Crypto Earth (LUNA) is at an all-time high. Here because

Crypto Monday night Land (CRYPTO: LUNA) hit a new all-time high of $ 83.74.

The movements

The project’s token that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power global payments rose 2.8% daily to $ 82.45; LUNA’s 24-hour volumes grew 43.99% to $ 3.9 billion. Over the past seven days, LUNA has gained nearly 48%.

In the last 24 hours LUNA has lost 0.35% against the main cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but gained 0.19% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of the year, LUNA has risen by 12,648%; the yield of the coin in the last 90 days was 216%, while in the last 30 days the rise was 88%.

Why is it moving?

At the time of publication, LUNA was moving in tandem with other major digital currencies, with the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies climbing 2.42% to $ 2.250 billion in the past 24 hours.

Also at the time of publication, LUNA was one of the most cited coins on Twitter having obtained 1,614 tweets, according to data from Cointrendz.

The three most mentioned coins on Twitter were BTC, ETH and Shiba Inu (SHIB), which obtained 9,711, 4,290 and 3,202 tweets respectively.

The Multichain cross-chain router protocol, formerly known as Anyswap, said on Monday that the Terra / Fantom (FTM) bridge is active.

Recently, the launches of the Astroport liquidity hub and the Mars Protocol market protocol have supported LUNA and given it a boost despite the prices of major digital currencies remaining under pressure.

According to Delphi Digital, LUNA’s recent price hike was attributed to investors buying spot tokens to block in Astroport, then hedging their positions via perpetual futures to remain delta neutral.

Luna Price, Binance and FTX Funding Rates – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

Negative funding rates at major exchanges further suggest delta neutral traders played a role; the current 8-hour funding rate on Binance is -0.05%, which translates into shorts paying longs around 65% annual percentage rate to keep their position open, ”the research firm wrote. independent in an emailed note.

In particular, according to the note, more than $ 1 billion of capital has been blocked on Astroport since the launch of the lockdrop on December 14th.

Automated market maker Terraswap liquidity providers have moved their assets to Astroport, which will soon be part of Astroport’s total locked-in value once liquidity is migrated, making it the largest decentralized exchange on Terra, according to Delphi Digital.

Terraswap’s Share of Total Locked Value on Astroport – Courtesy of Delphi Digital

The consistent burning of LUNA since early December has also pushed the price of the token higher.

Recently LandUSD (FSO) outperformed the other DAI stablecoin in terms of market capitalization; however, at the time of publication, DAI had regained the lost position.

It is noted that in order to increase the supply of FSO, LUNA tokens must be burned.

UST’s growth was fueled by, among other factors, the entry of new capital into the Earth ecosystem after Columbus-5, Delphi Digital noted.

