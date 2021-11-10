Crypto ENS at + 80% | DAO and Airdrop behind the Ethereum service boom

We start with a bang for the DAO Token from Ethereum Name Service, which was the smash yesterday on all major channels social dedicated to the world of cryptocurrencies.

A decidedly anomalous token, which marks the passage of the governance domains .eth in the hands of community and which, given the great importance of the project, is attracting investments and interest, in particular from the sphere that is more linked to Ethereum.

Big boom for $ ENS – cryptocurrency analysis of the moment

ENS flies: what does DAO mean and why it is important for this project

The one of $ ENS is a story that faces several very interesting times in the world of blockchain current. A service that manages .eth domains, which can be used in association with your own wallet, but also for websites and other decentralized services. A service that is already known by many among those who frequent the world of Ethereum – and who has decided to become one DAO, while issuing a governance token.

The DAO they are autonomous and decentralized organizations – which are becoming increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency sector – and which have already gained recognition in several US states. A sort of liquid association, whose functioning is dictated by the code and not by the statute and in which one participates simply by holding tokens and voting.

Tokens $ ENS they were also the focus of a campaign of airdrop, which benefited all those who were in possession of a NFT related to the service.

Trend of the token and reading of events

The token was immediately from huge success and at the time of writing it recorded a gain of over80% compared to its debut prices. For those who arrived immediately on the market it was a great investment – even if the question regarding the possible interruption of the trend.

Self Bitcoin and Ethereum were to continue to run, there is a very good chance that the token will retain a good part of its value. If not, a very brief correction could occur, as it did in the afternoon. Correction that was anyway of very short duration, given that we are in front of a protocol which still hovers around its all-time highs.

Because everyone wants $ ENS

Because like all governance provide helpful votes of address to the protocol. In other words, whoever has the most in cash will be able to cast more votes, as if it were a matter of very normal actions.

The great boom in the service market shows that there is still ample room for growth not only for the main blockchains, but also for what goes around them. Provided that it has a concrete usefulness as in the case of ENS – acronym which, we remember, stands for Ethereum Name Service. The fact that it has already arrived on platforms of the caliber of Crypto.com says a lot about the value of this token.