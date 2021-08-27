Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Is Very Optimistic About Dogecoin. Here because

In an episode of the Uncommon Core podcast, Zhu claims that Dogecoin has captured the attention of ordinary people outside the crypto space better than any other digital asset on the market. Despite the Dogecoin price did not withstand the strong bearish movement breaking even the $ 0.30 support, the “guru” is very optimistic about the future trend of the DOGE given the strong recognition of the brand on the Robinhood platform by retail investors (retail ).

Highly recognized brand on the Robinhood app as Dogecoin accounts for 60% of their crypto revenue according to the latest reports, and considering cryptocurrencies account for 40% of Robinhood’s revenue, the crypto meme is clearly too important to the company.

Bad thud for the Dogecoin, the fault of a scam?

Scams are far from unusual in the cryptocurrency world, but rarely involve “mining” the world’s most famous meme coin.

According to local media in Turkey, a scammer managed to snatch $ 119 million from would-be investors by promising huge profits with the Dogecoin mining. The alleged scammer, identified as Turgut V, and his team told people in Turkey that they would get a 100% return on an investment in Dogecoin mining technology, according to Turkish news channel, NTV.

Turgut V scammed unsuspecting investors into buying Dogecoin and delivering it to him so that he could invest it in “mining technology”, the report said, adding that the alleged victims’ attorney filed a complaint with the chief prosecutor in Küçükçekmece, a suburb of Istanbul.

Turgut V and many others told investors that they would make huge gains, but the system was then suddenly shut down and Turgut V disappeared. According to reports, over 1,500 people have fallen for the alleged scam. One victim told NTV that “the system worked for four months” and that “everything was going well”.

This is probably one of the reasons for the over 13% drop this week.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Dogecoin forecasts

DOGE failed to hold the price above the $ 0.30 support earlier this week and is now looking for help at the other $ 0.2640 support. This level is critical for the seventh largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Trading below this level will cause the Dogecoin to be more unstable as some investors may sell for some profit before it reaches other levels below the $ 0.2640 support ($ 0.25 the former).

