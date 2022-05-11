Crypto Hits 11-Month Low By Investing.com







By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – He dipped below $30,000 again, after falling nearly 6% today, leading the cryptocurrency to rack up losses of 23% in a week, now trading at $29,839, reflecting a drop almost 60% from its record highs in November. The asset is moving away from this key threshold and even reached $29,085.

“Below this, there is little technical support until the 20k low, where margin calls come into play,” James Malcolm, head of forex and crypto research at UBS, said in a report. investment bank, according to Bloomberg.

The crypto market has reflected high volatility this year, just like other fast-growing assets. These digital currencies have been hit by risk aversion in the face of a global liquidity squeeze by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Far from being aligned as a refuge asset in the face of high inflation rates, the behavior of Bitcoin has behaved in a similar way to risk assets, reflecting similarity to the behavior of the technological index.

Indeed, the fall of the cryptocurrency was pronounced today after the inflation data from the United States. Although the , was above expectations.

The market expects inflation to have peaked in March, but with prices so high, and external factors adding to the pressure, investors are not ruling out that the Fed may be even more aggressive, hitting the economy and causing a recession.

