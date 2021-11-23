Crypto hope for Turkish savers? The lira collapses, it is a hunt for Bitcoins

The Turkish lira has lost a third of its value this year and the bad news for Ankara is that the exchange rate against the dollar would have no lower bound to strive for. The central bank has cut rates three times in two months, while inflation continues to rise, settling at just under 20% in October. Lo and behold, a growing number of Turkish families would be paying attention to Bitcoin and, more generally, the crypto market.

Already between February and March, when the collapse of the Turkish lira was about one third of the current one since the beginning of the year, Chainanalysis estimated the crypto transactions in Turkey at 26 billion dollars. In the same period last year, it was just 7 billion. At the end of October, transactions amounting to 1.7 billion were reached within 24 hours. In short, many Turks would have hunted for Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc., to escape inflation and save their savings.

And this is happening despite the Turkish government banning the use of crypto to make payments in April. And companies have been banned from offering services related to these assets. However, holding crypto in the portfolio remains permitted. And the Turks have evidently noticed that Bitcoins this year are earning around 100%, to which is added a 33-34% revaluation determined by the exchange rate effect.

Bitcoin hunting in economies in crisis

Turkey is the exemplary case of an economy with a potentially fast growing crypto market due to the financial problems suffered. Between the currency crash and skyrocketing inflation, keeping your savings in local currency means losing money pretty quickly.

Better to turn to assets denominated in other currencies, even more so if they have high growth potential to escape the loss of purchasing power and perhaps even be able to emerge from the crisis stronger than before and than others.

In recent years, we have seen the same film in emerging countries such as Argentina, Venezuela, Zimbabwe and even Cuba. At first, the hunt for Bitcoins prompted their respective governments to crack down on the crypto market even with strong measures, such as arrests. in Venezuela. Having acknowledged the benefits, at a later stage steps were taken not only to recognize, but also to endorse the use of cryptocurrencies to react to the crisis. Will this also be the case in Turkey? We cannot rule it out, especially because President Erdogan aims not to upset families in view of the presidential elections of 2023.

Crypto Smart’s opinion

We asked the founders and partners of Crypto Smart (www.cryptosmart.it) if Bitcoin and other “cryptocurrencies” cannot by chance become reference assets for economies such as Turkey struggling with exchange rate and price stability problems. This is the comment by Alessandro Frizzoni: