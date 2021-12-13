Crypto in red: Binance cancels hypo in Singapore as AscendEX suffers a theft





Cryptocurrencies go against the trend, today, compared to the stock markets, losing on average between 2% and 3%. Bitcoin drops 2.25% to $ 48,861, ethereum 2.7% to $ 4,011, monero 3.15% to $ 193.43. This morning, news broke that a cryptocurrency platform was stolen for $ 77 million following a breach of one of its wallets. Add to this that Binance Asia, the subsidiary of the largest crypto group in the world, has canceled the ipo in Singapore.

The first signs of problems were recorded yesterday, when AscendEX announced via Twitter that it had identified a series of unauthorized transactions from one of its “hot wallets”. The unaffected assets have been transferred to portfolios defined as “cold” while investigations are underway, the platform explained.

Blockchain analytics firm PeckShield estimated the stolen funds amount to $ 77 million spread across three chains: Ethereum ($ 60 million), Binance Smart Chain ($ 9.2 million) and Polygon (8, 5 million dollars). The Singapore-based platform, formerly called BitMax, serves one million institutional and retail clients. It recently raised $ 50 million under the leadership of Polychain Capital and Hack VC.

Binance Asia Services, the Singapore subsidiary of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform, withdrew its application for listing in the Southeast Asian city-state, closing the file opened last year to get regulatory approval. The Binance.sg trading platform will close operations by February 13, Binance Asia told Bloomberg. The company was among around 170 who applied to Singapore’s monetary authority for permission to provide cryptocurrency services.

The cancellation of the listing process threatens to throw water on the fire on speculations that the Southeast Asian city-state would become the global headquarters of Binance, the group co-founded and led by entrepreneur, Changpeng Zhao. “We always put our users first, so the decision to shut down Binance.sg was not taken lightly,” said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance’s Southeast Asian subsidiary. (All rights reserved)



