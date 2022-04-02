Technology

Crypto Industry Strikes Back After EU Vote To Block Unhosted Wallets

The crypto industry has reacted strongly to a European Parliament committee vote in favor of a package of rules to toughen KYC and anti-money laundering for private “unhosted” wallets..

The new guidelines would require cryptocurrency service providers — the most common exchanges — to verify the identity of every person behind and interacting with an unhosted wallet.while any transaction over 1,000 euros, or USD 1,100, would have to be reported to the authorities.

Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrongexpressed his frustration against the move via Twitter, drawing comparisons to fiat money to highlight how absurd it would be to report and verify a €1,000 transaction:

“Imagine if the EU required your bank to inform the authorities every time you paid rent just because the transaction was over €1,000. Or if you were to send money to your cousin to help him with the purchase, the EU would require your bank to collect and verify private information about your cousin before allowing you to send the funds.”

“How could the bank meet it? The banks would object. That’s what we’re doing now.”he added.

The proposal is part of an amendment to the Funds Transfer Regulations that was voted on Thursday by the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) and the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE).

For the new rules to be enacted, they must be approved through trilogue negotiations between the EU Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission and, if they do not object, they would give the cryptocurrency industry between nine and 18 months to fully comply with the legislation.

The president and CEO of digital wallet company Ledger, Pascal Gauthier, did not mince words either and stated that “the EU Parliament chose fear instead of freedom”.

“A new regulation has just been voted on that paves the way for a massive surveillance regime over Europe’s financial landscape.”

Regulatory news seems to have had a significant impact on the price of bitcoin (BTC), as the price of the asset is down 4.5% in the last 24 hours to stand at $45,243. at the time of writing this article. Ether (ETH) is also down 3.7% to $3,282 in that same timeframe.

The European decentralized finance (DeFi) company lamented the news, expressing the hope that the proposals will be shot down in the next negotiations.

“The amendments are a huge setback for cryptocurrencies in the EU and should be overturned in trilogues,” the firm stated..

The head of strategy and business development at Unstoppable Finance, Patrick Hansen also took to Twitter to vent his anger, calling the proposals a “huge disappointment and a huge threat to individual privacy.”.

“It introduces unworkable wallet verification requirements and unjustifiable reporting requirements for crypto businesses that would have massively detrimental effects on EU citizens and businesses alike.”

He pointed out that it would be difficult, if not impossible, for cryptocurrency service providers to verify an “unhosted” counterparty and he warned that in order to remain compliant and not compromise their legal position, some companies might want to cut off transactions with unhosted wallets altogether. Other companies, smaller ones, might find the potential operating costs of compliance too expensive and leave them to the big, established players.which would lead to further consolidation of the market.

However, hansen too he pointedthat he is optimistic about the possibility of softening the rules in the trilogue negotiations, since “some members of the Commission/Council have expressed their criticism” of the rules.

