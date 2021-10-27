Crypto inspired by Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in strong rise

On Tuesday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPT: SHIB) continued to post strong gains after Shiba Inu hit a new all-time high and Dogecoin lost ground.

What happened

In the last 24 hours ShibX (CRYPT: ShibX) surged 206.92% to $ 0.0003055 and Kaiken Shiba (CRYPTO: KSHIB) was up + 154.31% to $ 0.000000000009.

miniSHIB (CRYPTO: MINISHIB) had a daily rise of 139.70% to $ 0.008143.

FlokiGravity (CRYPTO: FLOKIG) – a newly listed coin – in the last 24 hours it was up 298,007.80% and at the time of publication it was trading at $ 0.0002001, after hitting an all-time high of $ 0.0002191 during the day ; it is the second highest-rise cryptocurrency in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

For comparison, Dogecoin was down 2.5% daily to $ 0.2577 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, who calls himself the “Dogecoin killer”, has risen 17% to $ 0.00004881 in the past 24 hours.

Because it is important

FlokiGravity claims to be the first ‘FLOKI’ born from the newly introduced elastic offering token META and therefore its offering is always decreasing.

The coin retweeted a post stating that the FlokiGravity ecosystem could be the “next explosive name” on the Binance Smart Chain, being the first launchpad to arrive on Google Play and Apple Store.

#FlokiGravity Ecosystem could be the next explosive name on the BSC as it is the first launchpad to come on Google Play & Apple store. Join the telegram to find out more: https://t.co/B05kiUlPum NFA, DYOR pic.twitter.com/PdLqAA6r7b – Travladd Crypto (@OfficialTravlad) October 25, 2021

ShibX, a cryptocurrency launched on October 10, also operates on Binance Smart Chain; ShibX claims on its website that it is the first passively rewarding rebase token in Shiba Inu.

On their website, Kaiken Shiba claims to be on a mission to rescue dogs in need and to bring cryptocurrency adoption to the general public through new concepts such as bounty, non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges and credit cards on its website.

miniSHIB, who calls himself the son of Shiba Inu, is a reflective ERC-20 token; the token announced on Twitter that its new website is now live.