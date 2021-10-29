Crypto inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are on the rise

Thursday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continued to post strong gains after Dogecoin rose to ninth place among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What happened

In the last 24 hours Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) gained 197.8% to $ 0.0000003332.

The coin was up 184.6% over Bitcoin and gained 168.9% on Ethereum; the token is down 27.9% from its all-time high of $ 0.0000004547, reached early Thursday.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, Ryoshi Token (CRYPTO: RYOSHI) has had a 299.5% rise in the past 24 hours to $ 0.000000339 and ranks third among the trending coins, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the last 24 hours Floki Pup (CRYPTO: FLOKIPUP) rallied 153.8% to $ 0.00001127 and Shakita Inu (CRYPTO: SHAK) was up 137.6% to $ 0.005883.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 28.7% daily to $ 0.3024; Shiba Inu, the self-styled “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 13.8% to 0.00006801 dollars.

Because it is important

Flokimooni, named after Floki, the little dog of Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – defines itself as a “decentralized meme coin” with decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality.

The project behind the token is working on three major utility projects: a gaming metaverse for non-fungible tokens (NFT), an NFT and merchandising marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.

Ryoshi Token, a fan-created utility coin who calls himself Shiba Inu’s father, tweeted that he ranks third for trends on CoinMarketCap.

Up 70% for the day and trending # 3 on CMC. Ryoshi is on Fire @ 1goonrich @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/yzNF6sZH7N – Ryoshi Token (@TokenRyoshi) October 28, 2021

Floki Pup claims to be the first project in the DeFi industry to have adopted Musk’s dog as a meme; currently the token is designing the layout of the video game play-to-earn by metaverse FlokiPup.

On Thursday, the coin announced on Twitter that it had reached an all-time high of $ 0.00001471.

Was just a matter of time Pup’s! Best Community + Fundamentals + Hype = ATH Broken, 2nd top gainer on CMC, above #FLOKI! We deserved this, well done too our loyal community for believing! This is just the start for Floki Pup! #FLOKIPUP https://t.co/NWZQ4oATJF pic.twitter.com/77dRac0KFT – Floki Pup (@Floki_Pup) October 28, 2021

Shakita Inu is a deflationary lottery token that claims to aim to beat Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in reaching the $ 1 level.