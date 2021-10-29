News

Crypto inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are on the rise

Thursday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) continued to post strong gains after Dogecoin rose to ninth place among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What happened

In the last 24 hours Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) gained 197.8% to $ 0.0000003332.

The coin was up 184.6% over Bitcoin and gained 168.9% on Ethereum; the token is down 27.9% from its all-time high of $ 0.0000004547, reached early Thursday.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, Ryoshi Token (CRYPTO: RYOSHI) has had a 299.5% rise in the past 24 hours to $ 0.000000339 and ranks third among the trending coins, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In the last 24 hours Floki Pup (CRYPTO: FLOKIPUP) rallied 153.8% to $ 0.00001127 and Shakita Inu (CRYPTO: SHAK) was up 137.6% to $ 0.005883.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 28.7% daily to $ 0.3024; Shiba Inu, the self-styled “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 13.8% to 0.00006801 dollars.

Because it is important

Flokimooni, named after Floki, the little dog of Elon Musk – CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – defines itself as a “decentralized meme coin” with decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality.

The project behind the token is working on three major utility projects: a gaming metaverse for non-fungible tokens (NFT), an NFT and merchandising marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.

Ryoshi Token, a fan-created utility coin who calls himself Shiba Inu’s father, tweeted that he ranks third for trends on CoinMarketCap.

Floki Pup claims to be the first project in the DeFi industry to have adopted Musk’s dog as a meme; currently the token is designing the layout of the video game play-to-earn by metaverse FlokiPup.

On Thursday, the coin announced on Twitter that it had reached an all-time high of $ 0.00001471.

Shakita Inu is a deflationary lottery token that claims to aim to beat Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in reaching the $ 1 level.

