Crypto inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in positive territory

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 41 2 minutes read

On Sunday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains after Dogecoin rallied and Shiba Inu lost ground.

What happened

At the time of publication, Gatsby Inu (CRYPTO: GATSBYINU) was up 234.83% daily to $ 0.00001665.

The token gained 201.3% against Bitcoin and 203.92% against Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed coins, in the last 24 hours Shiba Monk (CRYPTO: SHIBAMONK) observed a 215.50% rise to $ 0.0000000006843 and MetaDoge (CRYPTO: METADOGE) was up 169.18% to $ 0.00005642.

Dogey-Inu (CRYPTO: DINU) had a 67.9% daily rise to $ 0.0000002715.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 0.28% daily to $ 0.2623; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 2.9% to 0.00005279 dollars.

Because it is important

Gatsby Inu, named after one of the CEO’s puppies Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, he said on Twitter that he will soon be distributing a game and also presented a preview of his comic; Additionally, the project backing the token said it will develop a limited amount of non-fungible tokens (NFT) GatsbyInu.

Shiba Monk says his purpose is to create a platform for teaching people to improve their mental health.

The newly-listed token announced on Twitter that it will be giving away $ 5,000 in Shibamonk to 25 holders of the coin, and also retweeted a post claiming to have achieved a market cap of $ 4.5 million.

MetaDoge claims to be a token-based ecosystem that includes the build of a 3D video game on the metaverse created specifically for NFT Metadoge holders.

Dogey-Inu describes itself as a decentralized token meme created by fans and members of the Shiba Inu community.


