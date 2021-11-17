Crypto inspired by Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in positive territory

On Sunday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains after Dogecoin rallied and Shiba Inu lost ground.

What happened

At the time of publication, Gatsby Inu (CRYPTO: GATSBYINU) was up 234.83% daily to $ 0.00001665.

The token gained 201.3% against Bitcoin and 203.92% against Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed coins, in the last 24 hours Shiba Monk (CRYPTO: SHIBAMONK) observed a 215.50% rise to $ 0.0000000006843 and MetaDoge (CRYPTO: METADOGE) was up 169.18% to $ 0.00005642.

Dogey-Inu (CRYPTO: DINU) had a 67.9% daily rise to $ 0.0000002715.

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 0.28% daily to $ 0.2623; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost 2.9% to 0.00005279 dollars.

Because it is important

Gatsby Inu, named after one of the CEO’s puppies Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, he said on Twitter that he will soon be distributing a game and also presented a preview of his comic; Additionally, the project backing the token said it will develop a limited amount of non-fungible tokens (NFT) GatsbyInu.

Insane reversal after our new sneak peak of the comic and update on the game, promotions start monday with a few more updates get ready @elonmusk @joerogan #gatsbyinu pic.twitter.com/ORjWiZ51Ca – Gatsby Inu (@Gatsby_Inu) November 14, 2021

Shiba Monk says his purpose is to create a platform for teaching people to improve their mental health.

The newly-listed token announced on Twitter that it will be giving away $ 5,000 in Shibamonk to 25 holders of the coin, and also retweeted a post claiming to have achieved a market cap of $ 4.5 million.

$ 5000 worth of $ shibamonk Giveaway to 25 lucky Holders. Winner to be announced on 17th Nov 1. Change your dp to the below image for twitter and tg 2. Follow us and rt this tweet 3. Tag your 3 friends in comments. 4. Join our tg – https://t.co/I52gqh8SbV 5. Dm us your bsc wallet. pic.twitter.com/v3WyeG6KUl – Shiba Monk (@shiba_monk) November 14, 2021

MetaDoge claims to be a token-based ecosystem that includes the build of a 3D video game on the metaverse created specifically for NFT Metadoge holders.

Dogey-Inu describes itself as a decentralized token meme created by fans and members of the Shiba Inu community.