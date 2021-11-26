Crypto investments: what forecasts for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the coming months?

Analysts and investors around the world are very focused on studying the trend of cryptocurrencies. Their goal is to understand which virtual currencies will continue to grow in the coming months, marked by considerable uncertainty in macroeconomic context. The current situation makes this study even more interesting, as several cryptocurrencies have performed well very important growth in 2021, only to retreat significantly in recent weeks.

At the center of the scene are above all the Bitcoin, recently the subject of a major update e Ethereum, at the center of an important development that could facilitate greater use. Both of these stocks reached their record levels in 2022 but were subsequently affected by the losses in value that affected the entire sector and paved the way for potentially favorable trading.

A reality that has been constantly monitored by analysts and experts in the sector. Based on the analyzes, this could represent an excellent investment opportunity. Even this recent swing in cryptocurrency prices has made the search for crypto that could have good growth performance in the coming months more interesting. An aspect which is also affected by inflation which is affecting Europe and the United States.

Bitcoin forecast

Bitcoin forecast

To understand more about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, expert analysts in the sector provide content, insights and forecasts. Despite the great growth recorded in 2021, experts agree that Bitcoin can continue to benefit from one bullish trend also in 2022. In general, what could play a role in further expansion of the crypto queen is inflation.

According to many authoritative voices, in fact, Bitcoin could be seen as a real one safe haven asset, in this phase of monetary inflation. Consequently, despite the volatility that by definition characterizes cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin would benefit from new growth in the course of 2021 that could bring it back to near record levels and, why not, perhaps even beyond. This is also confirmed by the investments made by various companies listed on international lists.

Some of these have in fact decided to focus on Bitcoin. A choice that could also affect a greater adoption of crypto such as payment method accepted and recognized on various international portals and in some specific areas. An increase in the circulation of Bitcoin in payments would certainly also mean an increase in value and also for this aspect the level of investor attention remains very high.

Forecasts for other cryptocurrencies

The possible growth of Bitcoin would obviously have a positive effect on the Bitcoin Cash, which is a cryptocurrency closely related to it and which very often moves in parallel, albeit with very different amounts. In addition to these, however, there are several cryptocurrencies that could be subject to increases in value in the coming months. Some of these are for example:

Iota.

Dash.

Shiba.

Eos.

Cardano.

Litecoin.

Decentraland.

These are just examples, surely these cryptocurrencies will not be able to grow all and you must always pay close attention to analyses that industry experts disseminate to better understand their potential. In any case, it is also useful to always remember that any forecast includes a certain margin of error. In general, however, several investors include some of these cryptocurrencies in their portfolios, perhaps setting “stop loss“To minimize any losses.

For many analysts, in fact, Shiba could continue to increase its value, after being included in some important exchange platforms. Likewise Cardano And Iota could benefit from inflation, above all by virtue of the greater solidity they have acquired in the course of 2021. Also the Litecoin And Eos they can also represent excellent investment alternatives, always proceeding with great caution.