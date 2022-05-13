Crypto Investors Panic Over Market Bloodbath

Linvestors in cryptocurrencies panicked on Thursday when Bitcoin plummeted to its lowest price in over a year and other cryptocurrencies they suffered even worse liquidations.

The victims of the bloodbathwhich comes amid a broader stock market rout, are going from the billionaire titans of cryptocurrencies that run leading markets like Coinbase and Binance even humble retail investors who have invested his life savings in cryptocurrencies.

“I lost more than 450k usd, I can’t pay the bank“, reads one of the main publications of the forum of Reddit for Terra Luna, a cryptocurrency that has lost more than 99% of its value over the past week. “Losing my home soon. I will be homeless. Suicide is the only way out for me.”

“My ex colleague tried to commit suicideanother featured forum post reads. “Basically, he moved all of his savings to cryptocurrencies in 2021 and LUNA was a major player in their portfolio.”

Crypto TOTAL MARKET CAP Fib Retracement with extension levels to the downside. 1.618 is your target after losing the 1 Fib level. That could be our bottom. The 1,272 and the 1,414 could hold as well, so just DCA once we get to each level.#bitcoin#Ether#BullMarketpic.twitter.com/E2maLw0Yxc ? HaZeeq (@Iam_HaZeeq) May 12, 2022

Although the Luna’s collapse is the most spectacularothers cryptocurrencies they are also in free fall. Bitcoin was trading around $28,300 on Thursday afternoon, down 20% from last week and nearly 60% lower than its all-time high of $69,000 in November 2021. major cryptocurrencies, such as ethereum and solanaare now worth fractions of their all-time highs.

The entire cryptocurrency market now has a market cap of $1.2 trillionless than half of the $2.9 trillion it was worth in November, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

“There are a lot of people out there who have gotten some real bruises.said Garrick Hileman, head of research for Blockchain.com. “In cryptography, the strong survive and the weak are emptied.”

The ongoing defeat fuels naysayers who have long argued that decentralized digital currencies were a fad fueled by low interest rates and stimulus checks. the pandemic era.