Crypto, Italian investors flock to Cardano «LMF Lamiafinanza

Data provided by eToro shows that Italian individual investors have maintained their confidence in crypto assets despite the volatility of recent months. The numbers for the third quarter confirm Bitcoin at the top of the choices of users registered on the multi-asset platform in Italy, while Cardano, thanks to an increase in positions of 20% quarter on quarter, displaces Ethereum from second place (+ 1%).

While Bitcoin maintains the largest market capitalization, the growth rates of the asset in investors’ portfolios have proved somewhat stagnant. Similarly to what happened in countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany, in fact, the growth rate of Bitcoin in the portfolios of the Italian users of the platform was only 5% in the third quarter of the year.

Simon Peters, eToro’s crypto market analyst, commented: “The last quarter saw profound changes in the crypto world. We have gone from a real bull run to a somewhat more circumspect market, with developments, such as China’s recent decision to ban crypto transactions, generating some uncertainty. In any case, there was also major news like Cardano’s Alonzo hardfork and Ethereum’s London upgrade, which added features and scalability to both networks – which meant a few months of intense activity for both developers and developers. investors. “

Dogecoin loses one position and falls to fourth place. Instead confirmed XRP, TRON and IOTA in fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively.

Peters added: “It is interesting to see how the demand moves. Both Ada and ETH have seen network upgrades, but for one the demand has increased, for the other not to the same extent. The most important trend takes place outside the top five, with lesser-known coins showing the strongest growth as investors are looking for value. “

The biggest movements in the third quarter concern Algorand (869%), Polygon (470%) and Basic Attention Token (359%) with Italian investors looking for the new bitcoin. The new alt-coins added to the platform have seen strong demand, with Shiba Inu debuting in 15th place, Enjin in 26th and Maker in 29th.

“Although most of the press headlines continue to focus on BTC, ETH and ADA, we actually see the biggest moves on lesser-known coins. Some investors believe that holding whole tokens or coins will perform better than owning a fraction of Bitcoin – prompting them to research similar assets such as Polygon or Algorand. In essence, the crypto universe is expanding at an ever-increasing rate with more and more coins, tokens and use cases continuing to come to light. Although some investors will choose to remain loyal to the largest and most established crypto-assets, I have no doubt that we will see more and more of them in the future looking to diversify their portfolio with alt-coins, ”concluded Peters.