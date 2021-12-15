Crypto, Latest Sell-Off Is A “Christmas Present” For Traders By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Panic-selling people in recent days have “practically given” their cryptocurrencies “to wealthy investors who will use digital currencies as a shield against inflation,” Nigel Green, CEO, told Investing.com of DeVere Group (a $ 10 billion AuM holding company).

Crypto is in (slow) recovery after the recent sell-off, with just above $ 48K and close to $ 3,900, but the latest wave of selling “was triggered by a broader sentiment of risk aversion that has had a huge impact on many segments of the equity markets as well. “

“The panic occurred at a time of sharply rising inflation that encourages central banks to tighten monetary policies, putting liquidity at risk that many asset classes including Bitcoin have benefited from,” explains the CEO.

“Those who believe in crypto always buy in declines,” he adds, “because they know that digital, global, borderless and decentralized money is clearly the future. The BTC has almost doubled since January 2021: how many other investments can tell? “.

Despite the strong annual rise, even the virtual currency with the highest market cap was not exempt from the volatility, the trademark of crypto, as can be seen from the trend of the last two quarters. But for Green, volatility “is always used as a buying opportunity to top up portfolios”. “This could explain why so many people get alarmed about selling cryptocurrencies when things are a little turbulent on social media.”

In a scenario characterized by rising inflation, and with people worried that this will severely erode their purchasing power, the and other digital currencies “can be considered a shield against inflation” thanks to their “limited supply. which is not affected by the price “.

“In this inflationary period – underlines the manager – the has outperformed the, an asset universally hailed as the last hedge against inflation, at least until now”.

To back up his argument, Green highlights the fact that the third largest holder of Bitcoin amassed cryptocurrencies worth more than $ 150 million following the recent flash crash, BitInfoCharts data shows. “The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can drop by 10% or more in a matter of hours”, he warns, specifying that “it is necessary to have an adequately diversified portfolio to mitigate the risks”.

Long-term investors typically benefit “always from those who panic by buying their assets at low cost”. “Doesn’t a sharp drop in Bitcoin seem particularly beneficial to you with such high inflation?” finally asks the CEO of the London firm.