Crypto leak: what is the new refuge of Russian oligarchs to get their fortunes out of the country and avoid sanctions

In the framework of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the sanctions applied to the invading country, there was a Strong increase in requests from Russian investors seeking to liquidate cryptocurrencies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is that this last country, by maintaining its neutral position in the face of the war, is shown as a safe place to deposit money.

A large number of companies operating in the Emirates are receiving requests in order to liquidate billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies, as an alternative method to safeguard their fortunes and shelter their richesreported Reuters.

Dubai, the financial and business hub of the Gulf and a growing crypto hub, was long a favorite hangout for the world’s richest people.

According to executives of crypto companies, some clients are using cryptocurrencies with the aim of investing in real estate in the United Arab Emirates, while others want to use companies there to convert their virtual money “into hard currency and store it elsewhere.”

According to the CNBC portal, an executive assured that in the last 10 days a crypto company received several inquiries from Swiss brokers who requested to liquidate billions of dollars in bitcoins because their clients were afraid that Switzerland would freeze their assets. And in this regard he pointed out that none of the requests was for less than USD 2,000 million.

“We have never had so much interest”acknowledged the executive, who remarked that your company usually receives an inquiry for a large transaction once a month. “We have a guy, I don’t know who he is, but he came through a broker, and he says, ‘We want to sell 125,000 bitcoins.’ And I’m like: ‘what? That’s (USD) 6 billion guys.’ And they say, ‘yes, we will send it to a company in Australia,’” said the same source.

It should be noted that The real estate market in the Emirates has been agitated in recent weeks after the possibility of extending sanctions on Russians in the universe of crypto assets took hold. The demand for properties in Dubai is now growing strongly and cryptocurrencies are used as a payment method to get money out of Russiaaccording to a source from the financial sector of that country.

The G7 powers and the countries of the European Union (EU) are analyzing measures with the aim of preventing Russian individuals and entities that were the target of sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine from using cryptocurrencies to circumvent control devices.

“We should take steps to prevent people and institutions on that list from using cryptocurrencies that are not regulated.. We have acted in this sense within the framework of the German presidency of the G7″, the German Minister of Finance stated last week, Christian Lindner.

And through a statement, he warned: “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin should understand what wrong path he is getting into.” However, the German minister did not detail what measures are being evaluated within the G7 (made up of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States) to limit the use of these digital currencies.

For their part, the EU Economy and Finance ministers did not specify what measures they plan to take either; but they said there is a “great consensus among member states” on the need to prevent crypto assets from being used to get around sanctions.

“We have decided to work on supplementary measures to further strengthen the effectiveness of these sanctions and prevent any circumvention. In particular, we will take provisions on cryptocurrencies, which must not be used to circumvent the financial sanctions decided by the EU”, the French Minister of Economy and Finance reported last week, Bruno LeMaire, after a virtual meeting of the holders of those portfolios of the bloc.

Western leaders announced that in the coming days they will order more sanctions against Russia, which they seek to isolate economically and financially.

