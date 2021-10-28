Crypto Market Sales: Bitcoin loses the $ 60k level

Bitcoin drops to a new level

Wednesday saw sales across the aggregate crypto market and the sale was set in motion by Bitcoin bulls that lost the $ 60k level as support resistance.

BTC closed the daily candle on Wednesday at – $ 1,837. Even with this recent drop, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 1.10 trillion, at the time of writing.

So what can be gleaned from the data the market is providing to traders and where is the price of BTC going?

Traders will now look at different time scales to better understand what is happening in the short term with the price of BTC. The parissap BTC / USD 1W (1 week) chart below shows all weekly supports and resistances on this time scale.

The bulls have a low support at $ 58.5k but a heavier support resistance between $ 51.9k- $ 52.888. If the bulls lose that level, the next stops are the $ 40,509- $ 41,399 level and the $ 30k- $ 30.8k level.

A 100% Fibonacci retracement of the developing Head & Shoulders pattern that was mentioned in yesterday’s article on the BTC 4-hour chart brings its price back to the $ 52k- $ 53k level.

Ronin90q20v’s 4-hour BTC / USD chart is a good interpretation of the potential implications of the head and shoulders pattern. It shows which pattern completion zone it might be in if BTC’s historical price action on the left on the chart is not strong enough to hold the $ 58.4k level on this time scale.

The Fear and Greed Index is 66 Greed and reads -7 points from yesterday’s measurement of 73 Greed.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 55,178- $ 61,796 and the 7-day range is $ 58,641- $ 67,276. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 13,151- $ 67,276.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 14,101.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 55,934.

Bitcoin [-3.05%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday at value dthe $ 58,453 and in red for the second consecutive day.

Ethereum under $ 4K

The price of Ether has been around the level of $ 4k as support resistance Wednesday, before inevitably closing below this level and losing the daily battle with the bears of Ether. Just three days ago Ether hit its highest daily candle close ever – so what will happen to Ether market participants?

AlanSantana’s ETH / USD 1D (1 day) chart shows the stronger support resistances by Ether. Traders will closely monitor these levels to determine if ETH will follow Bitcoin to the downside as macro sentiment continues to be negative.

These support and resistance levels are the 0.382 fibonacci level [$3.716,05]0.5 [$3.512,5], 0.618 [$3.308,95] and the fib level 0.786 [$3.019,15].

If the Ether bulls want to maintain this multi-year rally, they will need to claim $ 4k and then push the gas to hit new highs. If these new highs are actually reached, a close above the $ 4.5k- $ 4.6k level on the daily could be enough to shift momentum back into the ETH bulls.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,941- $ 4,304 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,943- $ 4,310. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 380.83- $ 4,361.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 415.93.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,665.

Ether [-5.04%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday for a worth $ 3,921 and closed again in the red for the second consecutive day.

Chainlink Price Sold Out

Chainlink’s price has been sold off with most of the market on Wednesday and is looking to hold on to some key levels now to maintain the progress it has made recently in its uptrend.

At the time of writing, LINK’s price is holding better than most of the altcoin market.

The following 4-hour LINK / USD chart from iHeartData shows Chainlink with plenty of room to retrace to its $ 25.5 demand line before breaking down its long-standing rise channel.

Traders may note above that LINK’s 4-hour channel demand line has been respected multiple times with at least six taps going back several months.

If LINK can somehow finish the week above the $ 30 level, there will be no downside technical damage to the weekly-scale asset.

LINK’s 24-hour price range is $ 28.64- $ 33.98 and the 7-day price range is $ 27.41- $ 33.98. Chainlink’s 52-day price range is $ 9.02- $ 52.7.

Chainlink’s average price over the past 30 days is $ 27.07.

LINK [-11.3%] closed the daily candle on Wednesday at worth 28.85 dollars and in red figures after the previous two daily candles closed in green figures.