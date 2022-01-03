Crypto market sentiment continues to improve

Source: iStock / Nikada

According to data from the market sentiment analysis service Omenics, the Crypto Market Sentiment it has continued to improve over the past week, after seeing a rise last week.

The sentscore 7-day moving average (sentscore crypto) for the ten main crypto assets monitored by Omenics in the last week it stood at 5.41, up from 5.16 last Monday and 4.85 the previous week. This week’s increase is the result of a stronger 7-day average sentscore for nearly all of the top 10 coins tracked by Omenics, with bitcoin (BTC) ed ethereum (ETH) up 0.3 and 0.2 points, respectively, compared to last week.

Bitcoin and Ethereum in the positive zone

With a 7-day average score of 6.4 for Bitcoin and 6.2 for Ethereum, both of these coins are now within the zone that Omenics calls “rather positive”.

The only coin on the top 10 list that scored a lower 7-day average score this week was XRP, which dropped from a score of 5.1 last week to 4.9 today.

Change in crypto market sentiment among the top 10 coins in the past week *:

Interpretation of the sentscore scale:

– 0 to 2.5: very negative

– from 2 to 3.9: somewhat negative area

– from 4 to 5.9: neutral zone

– from 6 to 7.49: rather positive area

– from 7.5 to 10: very positive

Source: Omenics, 13:11 UTC

Taking a closer look at the action over the past 24 hours reveals that sentiment for the two largest crypto assets has soured somewhat in the near term. Omenics data shows that in the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has a sentscore of 6, while Ethereum has a sentscore of 5.8.

At the same time, some coins showed stronger sentiment over this shorter time frame. Among them, the stablecoin USD coin (USDC) was among the most notable, with a 24-hour sentscore of 5.6 for the day versus 5 for the week, which could indicate that traders are looking for safety in the stablecoin. as cryptocurrency prices are falling.

In addition to USDC, Uniswap’s governance token UNI has also seen stronger sentiment surrounding it in the past 24 hours than all week. At the time of writing, UNI’s 24-hour score is 5.8, as the data show.

Looking at all 35 coins tracked by Omenics on a 7-day average basis, it is clear that sentiment currently favors the two largest crypto assets. However, there are exceptions, for example cosmos (ATOM) sees a sentscore of 6.1. Apart from the three coins mentioned above, no other has had a sentscore score in the area considered positive.

Looking at the opposite end of the spectrum, QTUM, nem (XEM) and OMG recorded the worst 7-day average scores of all the coins tracked, with scores of 3.8, 3.9, and 4, respectively. Low scores positioned QTUM and XEM in the zone that Omenics calls “somewhat negative”, while OMG has barely managed to stay in the “neutral” zone.

* – Methodology:

Omenics measures market sentiment by calculating the SentScore, which aggregates the sentiment of news, social media, technical analysis, viral and fundamental trends of the coins based on their proprietary algorithms.

As their website explains, “Omenics aggregates trending articles and viral social media posts into an all-in-one data platform, where you can also analyze the sentiments of the content.” They added later, “Omenics combines the 2 news and social media sentiment indicators with 3 additional verticals such as technical analysis, coin fundamentals, and rumor buzz, resulting in a SentScore reporting a general perspective for each coin. “For now, they analyze 35 cryptocurrencies.

